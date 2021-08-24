Cork minor manager Noel Furlong lauds role of extended panel members

Cork minor manager Noel Furlong lauded the role played by the extended squad members in the successful run to the county’s first All-Ireland at the grade in 20 years.

Throughout a campaign where Cork won all of their games – against Clare, Limerick, Waterford and Galway – by double-digit margins, the management were in the fortunate position of having to make minimal changes, with 17 different players starting.

However, such was the strong competition for spots that everybody was kept on their toes and the unity was shown in the fact the non-matchday panellists wore numbered jerseys in Thurles for Saturday’s All-Ireland final against Galway.

“There were 12 lads not on the match squad,” Furlong said, “and they’re as important to this group as anybody else.

“Everyone says that all of the time, they were the ones driving the standards and so forth in training and they’d make most teams, never mind most squads.

“We knew we had an exceptional squad, you could see that with the players who consistently came on – we used 20 players in every game – and we’re just so happy that we got a performance out of them in the final.”

The minor title followed the U20 team retaining the All-Ireland at that grade last Wednesday – also beating Galway – but, as encouraging as those victories were, senior manager Kieran Kingston knows that there must be a follow-through.

“Thirteen guys [starters] playing in their first All-Ireland final,” he said after Sunday’s loss to Limerick, “we came up on the back of a lot of talk around Cork hurling and the narrative on Cork hurling – the minors winning Saturday night, Noel Furlong and his team, the first time in 20 years, and the U20s won the last two after 22 years, which was great.

“The seniors getting to the final was another bit of momentum, I suppose, unexpectedly. But it’s really until we start getting performing at this level that we can say that, ‘Yeah, Cork hurling is in a good place.’ “It’s great to have underage titles, many counties have had them before, but it’s when you start winning at this level that you say, ‘Cork are back.’”