Tue, 24 Aug, 2021 - 09:37

Cork minor manager Noel Furlong lauds role of extended panel members

"They were the ones driving the standards and so forth in training and they’d make most teams, never mind most squads."
Cork minor manager Noel Furlong lauds role of extended panel members

Cork manager Noel Furlong celebrates with joint-captain Ben O’Connor after Saturday night's Electric Ireland All-Ireland MHC final win over Galway in Thurles. Photo: Inpho/James Crombie

Denis Hurley

Cork minor manager Noel Furlong lauded the role played by the extended squad members in the successful run to the county’s first All-Ireland at the grade in 20 years.

Throughout a campaign where Cork won all of their games – against Clare, Limerick, Waterford and Galway – by double-digit margins, the management were in the fortunate position of having to make minimal changes, with 17 different players starting.

However, such was the strong competition for spots that everybody was kept on their toes and the unity was shown in the fact the non-matchday panellists wore numbered jerseys in Thurles for Saturday’s All-Ireland final against Galway.

“There were 12 lads not on the match squad,” Furlong said, “and they’re as important to this group as anybody else.

“Everyone says that all of the time, they were the ones driving the standards and so forth in training and they’d make most teams, never mind most squads.

“We knew we had an exceptional squad, you could see that with the players who consistently came on – we used 20 players in every game – and we’re just so happy that we got a performance out of them in the final.”

The minor title followed the U20 team retaining the All-Ireland at that grade last Wednesday – also beating Galway – but, as encouraging as those victories were, senior manager Kieran Kingston knows that there must be a follow-through.

“Thirteen guys [starters] playing in their first All-Ireland final,” he said after Sunday’s loss to Limerick, “we came up on the back of a lot of talk around Cork hurling and the narrative on Cork hurling – the minors winning Saturday night, Noel Furlong and his team, the first time in 20 years, and the U20s won the last two after 22 years, which was great.

“The seniors getting to the final was another bit of momentum, I suppose, unexpectedly. But it’s really until we start getting performing at this level that we can say that, ‘Yeah, Cork hurling is in a good place.’ “It’s great to have underage titles, many counties have had them before, but it’s when you start winning at this level that you say, ‘Cork are back.’”

More in this section

Kiskeam v Glen Rovers: Cork GAA Jersey Wars Kiskeam v Glen Rovers: Cork GAA Jersey Wars
Cork v Galway - GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final How Midleton CBS plays a key role in developing Cork hurlers
Cork v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Three key issues the Cork hurlers need to address for next season
cork gaa
Eoin Cadogan celebrates after the game 8/8/2021

Cork v Limerick: Shane Kingston and Eoin Cadogan called into starting 15

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

jerseywarslogosml
votetextheader

jerseysformpu
echolive

National Sport

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more