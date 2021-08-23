Cork hurling must stay positive despite nightmare in Croke Park

TWO out of three ain’t bad, I suppose.

Losing a Senior All-Ireland final to Limerick by 3-32 to 1-22 is not the ideal way to end an inter-county year, but even losing to an impressive Limerick side on Sunday at Croke Park cannot totally detract from what has been an extremely positive year for Cork hurling.

Perhaps the biggest positive to come out of this great year for Cork hurling is that we will not have to hear about Cork’s last victories at U20/U21 and minor levels bring from 1998 and 2001 respectively ever again.

Those stats have been well and truly buried, and then some.

The players that did the burying were not even born when those last triumphs were earned. It had been a while.

So, before a ball was thrown in on Sunday in the senior final in Croke Park this was already a good year for Cork hurling. And if you are still unsure of that fact then jump into your C-reg DeLorean and set the time machine to nine months ago.

The seniors limped out of the championship after two poor defeats at the hands of Waterford and Tipperary, while the minors were well and truly batted aside by a strong Limerick outfit.

Note the U20s were only getting up and running in their campaign at the time, and there was still little sign of the Rebel tide rising.

It was that U20 side that got the ball rolling when they followed up their impressive Munster Championship victory last December with a win over Dublin in the All-Ireland final in Nowlan Park in July. And here we are just six weeks later and we are up to three All-Ireland titles now.

Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of all the victories were the manner of them. Yes, there was skill, there was pace, there was power, but almost more importantly there was a level of work-rate that is not often associated with Cork hurling sides.

During the second half of the 2021 All-Ireland final against Galway I received a message from a Tipp man which simply said: “The most un-Cork score there”, after some tigerish tackling in midfield had turned over Galway and led directly to a Brian Hayes point.

The message said it all. Cork don’t outwork teams. Well, from now on that will no longer be the case.

All three of the underage titles were backboned by incredible work-rate throughout the three sides, which supplemented the high skill levels on display.

This did not happen by accident either. This came from years of development.

It is absolutely critical that this developmental work must continue. The Cork underage revival must continue if Cork are to be truly ‘back’.

The minors were arguably the most impressive of the three All-Ireland winning teams, but ultimately they are still 16/17 years of age, so we must all be patient there, even if it looks as if there are seven or eight potential seniors in that crew.

That side was so good that you would be forgiven for thinking they would have done well in the U20 championship, such was their supremacy, and indeed breaking into the Cork U20 side for 2022 should be their next goal.

The small problem for that bunch is that 12 of the players that won this year’s U20 All-Ireland are still underage, so getting on the side that will be going for three-in-a-row is going to be extremely difficult.

Going back to the seniors, getting to the All-Ireland final has been a brilliant experience for Kieran Kingston’s young side, and there is no great shame in coming up short against what is undoubtedly a generational Limerick side.

There are numerous positives from Cork’s season, and you would think with the talent coming up behind them that the first All-Ireland since 2005 is in the post.

We were all hoping to skip the old ‘lose one to win one’ line, and that the title was coming by Swift Post rather than being on an extremely slow boat from China, but it was not to be.

Cork's Sean O'Leary-Hayes and Limerick's Graeme Mulcahy go high for the sliotar. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The reality of both U20 All-Irelands is that a lot of those medal winners will probably never actually play for Cork in the championship again once they become overage. Those wins will have been the pinnacle of their careers. Some will be in and out of the senior set-up without ever actually cracking it, but some will kick on.

OPTIONS

Kieran Kingston is now in a position where he has any number of talented young hurlers to augment what is already a strong-looking panel.

If he wants ball-winners in the half-forward line, then Colin O’Brien and Brian Hayes could come in. If he wants a centre-back then he can introduce Ciarán Joyce. If he wants tigerish midfielders then Sam Quirke and Brian Roche fit the bill.

That is not an exhaustive list. They are just quick examples.

There are no guarantees in top-level sport, but you would hope that the stat that 2005 was Cork’s last senior All-Ireland win can be consigned to history sooner rather than later, just as 1998 and 2001 were this year.