Mon, 23 Aug, 2021 - 07:00

Kieran Kingston: 'It was like trying to stop the tide with a bucket'

“I do believe that this team will be successful and, when they are, it’s days like this will make them stronger."
Manager Kieran Kingston, with selectors Ger Cunningham and Diarmuid O'Sullivan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Denis Hurley

CORK manager Kieran Kingston acknowledged that Limerick were at a different level to his side after a humbling All-Ireland final loss.

“We haven’t had much time to analyse it, but I suppose, initially, your first reaction is that it’s all about Limerick, to be fair,” he said.

“Huge credit to Limerick, huge congratulations to Limerick. I said at the press conference before the game that we were going up against a team that was the best I’ve seen since the great Kilkenny team.

“We know how good they are, they’re unlucky not to have four All-Irelands in a row, and we saw that there today. Massive congratulations to Limerick.

“From our perspective, it was like trying to stop the tide with a bucket. Not a lot you could do, no matter what you tried – go short or go long, I think they were just at another level to Cork today. We’ve got to be honest and say that.”

Ultimately, the key for Cork is to make sure that it’s an experience that is learned from.

“It has to be,” Kingston said.

“I do believe that this team will be successful and, when they are, it’s days like this will make them stronger. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and I think today will make these guys stronger.

“They certainly will come up under no illusions the next time they get here – and there’s no guarantee you’re going to get here next year or the year after, because it’s a long road to get to an All-Ireland final any time.

That will make them resilient, it’ll teach them a lot, in many ways.”

And, while it may not seem like much of a silver lining now, 20 Cork players have now played in a final, compared to just Séamus Harnedy and Patrick Horgan beforehand. Kingston accepted that deciders are different to a normal game.

“They are,” he said.

“This is only our second one in 16 years, there are only two guys who had played in a final before, so they are different, of course they’re different.

“With a young group like that, the narrative has to be that it’s another game. We’re not stupid, you guys aren’t stupid, nobody tipped Cork, and you can understand why.”

