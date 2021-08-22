Sun, 22 Aug, 2021 - 18:35

Three reasons Limerick blew Cork away in the All-Ireland final

Champions lived up to their billing as the team to beat at Croke Park
Cork's Robbie O'Flynn shoots from Limerick's Kyle Hayes. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Denis Hurley

EXPERIENCE

As much as all of the right things can be done beforehand and everybody maintains that it is just another game, finals are different. Limerick’s win over reigning champions Galway in 2018 is an exception – there are far more examples of teams that had to lose a final before they lost one. 

Limerick's Declan Hannon lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup. Photo: Inpho/Ryan Byrne
Limerick were strong favourites for a reason and Cork needed everything to go right for them and hope the Shannonsiders faltered but there was never a time that looked like happening.

LIMERICK POWER

Both in terms of scoring capabilities – 13 different scorers across the game – and general gameplay, with no weak areas that Cork could target. Since losing the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final to Kilkenny, John Kiely’s side have played nine championship games and their cumulative winning margin in that time is 77 points, with an average of ten points per win across their four matches in 2021.

GOAL CHANCES

Limerick took three of theirs and could easily have had three more, passing up two opportunities in the first half and denied by a fine Patrick Collins save in the first half. 

If Cork were to upset the champions’ rhythm to any extent, then the expectation was that they would need to do so with green flags but even Shane Kingston’s strike was a response to Limerick’s first rather than a shot across the bows. Apart from a long-range Patrick Horgan second-half shot that Nickie Quaid saved easily, Cork struggled to fashion the attempts necessary.

