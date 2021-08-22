Noel Furlong hails character of  Cork minors after All-Ireland triumph

MANAGER Noel Furlong was extremely satisfied as Cork ended a 20-year wait for the Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor hurling title as Galway were beaten by 1-23 to 0-12 in Thurles on Saturday evening.

“Any time you get a good performance in a final, with a double-digit win at the end of it, you can't be any happier than that,” he said.

“It was total performance tonight, the backs were exceptionally tight and disciplined, and the forwards were excellent too, we had nine or ten different scorers too. Everyone contributed to an overall team performance, and it is great to get it in a final because sometimes finals can go different ways and so forth.

“It was great to get the performance. That hurling comes from the training pitch and we have worked exceptionally hard on the training pitch at certain aspects of our play, on certain standards, and on certain metrics with regard to what we want to achieve.

“It is a credit then to the players that they have right throughout been able to bring the training form into the matches and the look the results speak for themselves.”

Those results were a 40-point win over Clare, followed by having ten to spare against Limerick and 11 against Waterford before Saturday. Did Furlong expect such outcomes?

“Absolutely not,” he said.

“We were going into the Clare game thinking every single game was going to be a 50-50 game and all we could do was get our preparation as best we could and go out then and hope for a performance. Luckily, that has happened all along.

“Look, we acknowledge we have exceptional players and an exceptional squad, they have come close to playing to their potential which is exactly what we hoped for from the outset of the year.”

And ultimately that boiled down to a rare level of collective maturity.

“Absolutely,” Furlong said.

“We have worked with these guys for three years and we know the character that they have. We know the leadership qualities that they have. We know the togetherness that they have.

“That maturity comes from the bond they have within the group. You can see that on the pitch, whenever players needed to stand up and make a play, whenever somebody needed to make a play for the team, we had players in abundance to do that all over the place and that was really, really pleasing.”