'We have a lot of good young hurlers that need to be playing intermediate'

THE sound of the final whistle certainly brought contrasting reactions at Páirc Uí Rinn as the jubilant Castlemartyr players celebrated in style following their comprehensive 1-20 to 0-11 win over Shanagarry club Russell Rovers.

All week this game was the second topic down east behind the senior All-Ireland final and there is always an extra edge in games of this importance.

In the first half, Russell Rovers were competitive but in the second half, they completely lost their shape.

Seamus Lawton a man steeped in Castlemartyr history was given the task last season of winning this championship and it was clear to see he was pleased to have guided his troops to glory.

“The wind played a big factor and we knew once we stayed with them up to half-time we would be relatively happy for the second half and that’s the way it panned out,” said Lawton.

Castlemartyr were able to shut down Russell Rovers, who did lose key forward Josh Beausang to injury.

“Russell Rovers have a system that has been very successful for them and has brought them good success and although it took a lot of planning to break it, I thought the lads did a wonderful job.

“Maybe a lot of neutral people wouldn’t see the Russell Rovers system but over the last three or four years it has worked extremely well for them and we had to find the formula to nullify it otherwise we were going to struggle,” added Lawton.

Castlemartyr a club steeped in tradition have gone through a few tough years, but Seamus pointed out the importance of winning this championship.

“We have a lot of young players coming through and a defeat today could have seen us heading for the junior ranks and that wasn’t what we wanted hence you can see what this win means to all our lads and our loyal supporters.”

Niall Madden, selector, Tony Barrett, Ciaran Joyce and Jamie Stack, Castlemartyr, celebrate at the final whistle. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

There will only be one more year of the Lower Intermediate tier and when you have an outstanding talent like Cork U20 Ciarán Joyce you need to move up the grades.

“We have a very strong underage section with Kiltha Óg and it's definitely coming to fruition now and players like Ciaran Joyce have all come through that programme and that proves it's working in our favour.”

Lawton is also well known in Mayfield as he led them to All-Ireland Junior hurling success in 2017 and still has many friends in the city club.

“I have great friends still in Mayfield and always will as you cannot forget what we achieved together but for me to come back to my home club and help the lads is a wonderful feeling and one that I am very proud of.”