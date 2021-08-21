Ref justice for Cork City as Colin Healy rues late goal 

CORK City manager Colin Healy was angered that referee Mark David Connelly did not award City a free for what appeared to be a foul on Cian Coleman in the buildup to Cabinteely’s first goal, in their 2-2 draw on Friday night.

“It was a free-kick. He’s kicked him in the head. Going back 10 minutes before that, Ronan Hurley’s kicked a fella in the head and it’s a free-kick, so he’s got it wrong, that happens with referees, but he got it wrong.

“It was disappointing to concede the goal but it’s a free-kick. He’s kicked him in the head and he’s gone down.

“Saying that; we should have done better. We should have defended better. Obviously, they scored from the play and we still could have seen out the game, but they got the equaliser and perhaps we could have blocked the shot, but we didn’t and we got punished.”

City threw away a two-goal lead in the final seven minutes of the game and Healy was disappointed that his side could not see out the match.

“We were put under a lot of pressure in the last 15 minutes. We defended deep. They got a good goal. The second goal was a good goal. I’m not too sure about the first one.

“We had chances in the second half but we didn’t test the keeper. We had shots but we didn’t test the keeper. At 2-1, they were always going to get a chance and the boy had a great strike.

“Josh Honohan's injury did have an impact on the result. Josh has been brilliant. He’s come back in after a serious injury. He’s picked up a small hamstring injury and was having problems, so we took him off.

FRUSTRATING

“We were winning 2-0, and you’re thinking that you are managing the game and that you can see it out. The way we conceded the two goals is very disappointing. We came up here (Stradbrook Road) before; we were beaten. We were beaten in Turner's Cross, but I thought we should have won the game.

“The lads have been great the last six, seven weeks. They have been fantastic but I think it's points dropped."

Cork City manager Colin Healy shows his frustration. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Cian Murphy scored his ninth league goal of the season and also registered an assist for City’s second goal on the night and Healy was please with his striker once again.

“Cian is playing with confidence. He took his goal brilliantly. He was involved in the second one as well. Cian is flying at the moment and playing with a lot of confidence.”

City face St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday at Turners in the FAI Cup second round. Healy’s men caused an upset in the first round against Sligo Rovers and will be hoping to do the same again against another high-flying Premier Division side.

“Pats are a very good side. It will be a good game. They are flying at the moment. Hopefully, there will be a big crowd at Turner's Cross and the lads can go out and put on a performance.

The win against Sligo sort of kick-started our season.

"It was a good win up there. I thought the boys were fantastic. It’s going to be another tough one against St Pats. Pats are very, very good footballing team. They have some very, very good players, so it is one that we have to get ready for.

“The cup has been good to the club but it’s going to be a tough one Friday night."

