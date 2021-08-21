How Cork's underage hurling development work clicked into gear

IN July 2017, Cork and Limerick met in the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick in the Munster U21 final.

Limerick were favourites, especially when they had a raft of players who had already played senior championship, but Cork came with everything, and a gripping match went to the wire.

It was a taut and tactical arm-wrestle, that ebbed and flowed throughout. Limerick led by three points at half-time, but then went 18 minutes without a score in the second half as Cork desperately tried to get ahead, but couldn’t. Limerick maintained their three-point advantage and the contest ended with Cork camped in the Limerick square trying to salvage the goal to save the game.

Looking back now, that match was a window into the future. When Cork and Limerick meet again in Sunday’s All-Ireland final, 18 of the players which featured in that U21 game, look set to play some part.

The list of names underlined the quality involved in that U21 final; Seán Finn, Kyle Hayes, Aaron Gillane, Cian Lynch; Barry Nash, Peter Casey, Tom Morrissey, Conor Boylan, Robbie Hanley; Patrick Collins, Seán O’Donoghue, Mark Coleman, Shane Kingston, Declan Dalton, Robbie O’Flynn, Tim O’Mahony, Jack O’Connor, Conor Cahalane.

Robbie O'Flynn on the move for Cork against Kilkenny. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

That number would have risen to 20 if Darragh Fitzgibbon and Luke Meade, who had made their senior championship debuts that summer, hadn’t missed that U21 final through suspension and injury respectively.

Seamus Flanagan, who has developed into one of the top forwards in the country, was also only a sub for Limerick that evening.

When Cork and Limerick met in an All-Ireland senior semi-final just 12 months after that 2017 U21 final, 17 of the above-named players featured that day.

They were young, but they were gifted and they reflected the glorious potential of Cork and Limerick’s future.

It also underlined how much the underage development work done by both counties already was, and would continue to, frame both of their senior teams. Of the Limerick starting team for Sunday, 11 have All-Ireland U21 medals (from either 2015 or 2017, or both).

Of the Cork players which featured against Kilkenny two weeks ago, 11 played in either, or both, of the All-Ireland U21 and U20 final defeats to Tipperary in 2018 and 2019.

Two more of those players who featured in that recent senior semi-final – Alan Connolly and Shane Barrett – played in last month’s All-Ireland U20 final. They would have played again in Wednesday’s All-Ireland U20 final win if the rules had allowed them to.

Padraig Power of Cork in action against Seán Neary of Galway. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

This Limerick group may have had the success at senior that Cork haven’t, but Cork have been building something special with those younger players since 2017.

There were many tough days at underage level, even outside of losing finals; in 2015, Cork appeared to have the best minor team in the country, but they lost to Limerick in the Munster semi-final to a late Peter Casey goal.

The harrowing underage defeats continued but Cork were still prepared to invest huge faith in those talented young players.

By the middle of the last decade, it was clear that the team which reached the 2013 All-Ireland final needed to be rebuilt. For the opening round of the 2017 championship Kieran Kingston gave five young players their first championship start.

Five debutants at once was more than Cork had dared to pick since 1999 when Jimmy Barry-Murphy selected his team for the Munster semi-final against Waterford. That day it was six — Donal Óg Cusack, Wayne Sherlock, Mickey O’Connell, Timmy McCarthy, Neil Ronan and Ben O’Connor.

Yet those players had won either All-Ireland minor or U21 medals, or both, in 1995 (minor) and 1997 and 1998 (U-21).

Yet when Cork appeared in the 2017 All-Ireland minor final, it was their first appearance at that stage in a decade. When Cork reached the 2018 All-Ireland U21 final, it was their first appearance at that stage of the competition in 20 years.

Losing all of those finals was immaterial to what Cork needed to do next – those players were the future and Kingston invested his belief and faith in them; 11 of the players which featured against Kilkenny two weeks ago were handed their championship debut by Kingston, either in his first term between 2016-17 or in his second one over the past two years.

FIVE-STAR

The U20 grade has become more important in gauging development and future progress to senior level, especially since minor level was reduced to U17.

And Cork have clearly been the standout team at that grade in the last five years, having contested the last four U21/U20 All-Ireland finals. If they had beaten Limerick in the 2017 Munster final, that would be five finals in a row.

Limerick have been the dominant minor team in Munster over the last decade, contesting seven finals between 2013-’20, winning four titles.

They didn’t add an All-Ireland to those titles while Cork are favourites to win the All-Ireland minor final on Saturday against Galway.

Since 2017, Cork have more than caught up to Limerick’s underage train – they have passed it out; if you include the U17s and minors in 2017, which reached Munster and All-Ireland hurling finals in both grades, Cork have contested 15 marquee underage hurling finals (at U17, minor, U20 and U21) in the last five seasons. That’s 10 more than Limerick.

Winning the 2020 U20 All-Ireland in July clearly lifted a cloud over Cork underage teams which was hanging over the county since their last All-Ireland underage title in 1998.

The U20s and minors have really shown that ever since by playing with the swagger and belief of Cork teams of the past. That was really evident again on Wednesday night.

And the minors and seniors will hope to display it again this weekend.