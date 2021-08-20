Injury blow for Cork minor footballers with two changes for Tyrone tie

CORK make two changes for their All-Ireland minor football semi-final against Tyrone at O’Connor Park, Tullamore, on Saturday at 2.30pm (live on TG4).

One involves a new goalkeeper in Daniel Walsh (Douglas), who takes over from the injured Mikey O’Connell (St Michael’s.)

The other alteration is in attack, where a second St Michael’s player, Luke O’Hanlon, is handed the number 13 shirt in place of Olan Corcoran (St Mary’s), who is among the nine substitutes.

Cork resisted the temptation to make more changes after introducing the maximum five during a helter-skelter second-half, particularly the last quarter, in the 1-17 to 0-13 Munster final win over Limerick. Cork appeared to be staring down the barrel, when trailing by a point after the second water-break only to produce a stunning finish by scoring eight points without response.

Cork's Conor Twomey and Rory O'Shaughnessy celebrate winning the Munster title. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

It means 13 of the side will have started all four games in the championship, which began with a rout of Waterford in round 1 and continued with a narrow victory over Kerry before ending Limerick’s brave challenge in the decider.

One of the unlucky players is Ross Corkery (Nemo Rangers), who scored 0-7 in the opening game only to suffer an injury, which has forced him to miss the rest of the championship.

Obviously, there’s a huge incentive for both teams because the final is listed for Saturday week and could form part of a double-header involving the All-Ireland senior semi-final at Croke Park.

That Kerry-Tyrone encounter is scheduled to start at 3.30pm and there is talk of the minor final preceding it, though that remains to be confirmed once the finalists are known.

The Cork-Tyrone game is live on TG4 with the other semi-final between Meath and Sligo also being broadcast at 12.45pm from Breffni Park, Cavan.

Like Cork, the Ulster champions have impressed up front, scoring 11 goals in their three games with two apiece for centre-back Shea O’Hare, full-forward Paddy McCann and right corner-forward Ronan Cassidy.

Both teams have All-Ireland winners in their camps, 2010 Sam Maguire Cup winner Donncha O’Connor in one corner, and sterling defenders Conor Gormley and Ciaran Gourley in the other.

Tyrone are strong through the centre, especially O’Hare, midfielder Ruairi McHugh, centre-forward and captain Cormac Devlin and McCann.

CORK MINOR FOOTBALL (v Tyrone):

D Walsh (Douglas); D Twomey (Ballinascarthy), S O’Connell (Kilshannig), P O’Grady (Kilavullen); S Copps (Mallow), C Twomey (Carbery Rangers), D O’Brien (Glanworth); M McSweeney (Knocknagree), R O’Shaughnessy (St Michael’s), joint-captain; J O’Neill (Castlehaven), N Kelly (Newcestown), C Gillespie (Aghabullogue); L O’Herlihy (St Michael’s), J O’Driscoll (Castlehaven), H O’Connor (Newmarket), joint-captain.

Subs: N Murray (Kilavullen), F Crowley (St Finbarr’s), C Cusack (Nemo Rangers), A Kelleher (St Colum’s), D Crowley (Urhan), J Cunningham (Douglas), O Corcoran (St Mary’s), N Daly (Ilen Rovers), B Hayes (Nemo Rangers).

Meanwhile, city clubs Bishopstown and St Michael’s have the honour of starting the 2021 championship season, when they meet in the first group game in the Bon Secours senior A championship at Pairc Ui Rinn on Friday week at 7.30pm.

It will be the first of 22 games spread over the four grades, from premier senior to intermediate A, and it’s the second season of the new format involving four teams in three groups with the exception of intermediate A, which has four pools.

FIXTURES

September 3: Bon Secours SAFC R1: Bishopstown v St Michael’s, Pairc Ui Rinn, 7.30.

September 4: PSFC R1: Carbery Rangers v Eire Og, Bandon, 2pm; St Finbarr’s v Ballincollig, Pairc Ui Rinn, 2pm; Castlehaven v Newcestown, Clonakilty, 4pm; Nemo Rangers v Valley Rovers, Ballygarvan, 5pm; Douglas v Carrigaline, Pairc Ui Rinn, 7pm.

SAFC R1: O’Donovan Rossa v Bandon, Ballinascarthy, 6pm; Fermoy v Mallow, Castletownroche, 6pm.

PIFC R1: St Nick’s v Kanturk, Grenagh, 4pm; Macroom v Naomh Aban, Ballingeary, 4pm; Newmarket v Aghada, Glantane, 5pm.

IAFC R1: Mitchelstown or Rockchapel v Aghabullogue, Watergrasshill or Millstreet, 2pm; Adrigole v Glenville, Dunmanway, 6pm.

September 5: PIFC R1: Cill na Martra v Nemo Rangers, Carrigadrohid, St Vincent’s v Rockchapel or Mitchelstown, Mallow; Castletownbere v Na Piarsaigh, Enniskeane. All 3pm.

IAFC R1: Kildorrery v Glanmire, Fermoy; Kilshannig v Glanworth, Kilavullen; Millstreet v Kinsale, Macroom; St Finbarr’s v Iveleary, Cloughduv; Gabriel Rangers v Ballinora, Ballinacarriga; Dromtarriffe v Ballydesmond, Cullen. All 4pm.