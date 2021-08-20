Teddy McCarthy: Win or lose Rebels have restored our faith in Cork hurling

CORK legend Teddy McCarthy has a special place in the heart of Rebel GAA fans and he is looking forward to Sunday’s All-Ireland senior hurling final against Limerick.

From Croke Park to Ballinlough, McCarthy can be seen taking in games at all levels and he admits he has followed the progress of the Cork hurlers this season.

“Cork are very young side and in fairness to Kieran Kingston, he has gone down the road of rebuilding and so far, his idea and style has worked a treat,” McCarthy said.

Looking back on the Munster semi-final defeat to Limerick, McCarthy is hoping lessons were learned for Sunday’s game.

“The bottom line is that Cork were very much in the game in the first half, only for that crazy six minutes before half-time. The reality is that we got turned over and it’s a fine line when you are playing teams with the class Limerick have.”

Cork’s new style of play is exciting according to McCarthy.

The team have a plan and you can see that the more games they play they look to be perfecting it and it will be interesting to see how they cope on the biggest stage of all.

“For me, the road that the management team have taken is the right one and I firmly believe it’s going to happen for Cork sooner than later.”

He believes that Limerick's strength and experience could be major factors.

“This Limerick team have a few years experience on Cork and that will help them, as winning becomes a habit and you saw the physicality Waterford brought to them in the opening 20 minutes in the semi-final, but they relished it, and just wore them down in the style of great champions.”

Going into the semi-final against Kilkenny, McCarthy didn’t know what to expect, but he was pleasantly surprised what he witnessed at GAA headquarters.

“The Kilkenny game was crucial and I am sure Kieran would have taken great satisfaction in how his team finished the game and getting over the Cats in Croke Park will lift their confidence going into the final.”

Reaching a final this season will do Cork hurling the world of good according to McCarthy.

“Any player who has experienced playing in an All-Ireland final knows all too well that there are no certainties as it can happen that some key stars fail to show their best on the day and Limerick will not be taking Cork for granted in any sense of the word.”

Despite failing to land an All-Ireland senior hurling title since 2005 McCarthy believes that Cork are in a good place.

I do feel we have some good hurlers coming through, but we must continue to work hard at underage because our drought was down to taking our finger off the pulse, but thankfully that’s been rectified.”

In the words of McCarthy, having a game plan is very important and Cork are gradually finding the system that suits them.

“To win any game you must have a plan, although it might not work all the time, like when Tim O’Mahony lost the ball at the end of semi-final.

“Tim was sticking to the process and it broke down, but he came out in extra-time and never let his head drop and in my book, he will go very close to winning an All-Star this season.”

IMPROVEMENT

Consistency on and off the pitch has helped Cork in this campaign.

“Kieran and his management team have been consistent; I don’t think anyone can question that and the squad believe in them and you could see that with the contribution the subs made against Kilkenny.”

Limerick go into this final as raging hot favourites, but McCarthy believes Cork have nothing to lose and are capable of putting it up to the champions.

“We have a young bunch of lads who to responded to the Rebel roar against Kilkenny and we have been known to pose Limerick problems.

“My advice to the young guns is 'enjoy the occasion and leave everything on the field'. Win or lose, they have done our county proud this season.”