Former Cork star Tom Kenny on how the Rebels can beat Limerick

TWO-time All-Ireland winner Tom Kenny is hoping that Cork will end a 16-year wait by lifting the Liam McCarthy Cup on Sunday evening.

The Grenagh man was a star performer in the victorious sides of 2004 and 2005 and also spanned an eight-year gap by playing in both the drawn and replayed finals of 2013.

More recently, Tom also patrolled the Croke Park sideline, a part of the previous manager, John Meyler’s team.

On Sunday, he’ll be watching from the media area of the Hogan Stand, hoping Cork can continue the form they displayed in the semi-final win over Kilkenny.

Kenny, like all hurling observers, is aware that Limerick, the defending champions, will be hard to beat in their quest to bring the coveted silverware to Shannonside for the third time in four seasons.

“We all know how physically strong this Limerick team are, how they have perfected a game plan that they have developed over the past few years,” said Kenny.

“Waterford tried to out-muscle them in the first quarter of the semi-final, but it was to no avail. As the half wore on, Limerick really put their foot to the floor and the game looked practically over at halftime.

“I don’t believe Cork should go out to play a physical game, but they need to be physical in the close encounters.

“If they win that ball and break at speed into the spaces, that will benefit them greatly.

We know Cork’s game-plan is all about trying to free players, use their speed, and pass the ball well. The lead-up to Jack O’Connor’s goal was a clear example of this in the Kilkenny match.

“It’s the template that Cork need to work on, but it is a high-risk game: If the ball doesn’t go to hand or is not collected cleanly, that will play right into Limerick’s strengths.

“They will bring physical men into close encounters. As a consequence, we will see two contrasting styles. I do think Cork are very close to a near-perfect game plan, based on the semi-final, even though their touch was slightly off in the opening quarter against Kilkenny; it’s just a case of fine-tuning it a little bit more.”

DECISION-MAKING

So what else do Cork need to learn from the Kilkenny semi-final? Kenny has identified a few points of note.

“I think the last day, Cork had, on occasion, a chance to go for goal when a point was on and a chance to take a point when a goal was on: They probably need to identify situations within the game when they need to deviate slightly from what they are trained to do.

“All year, it has been spoken about Cork going for goals and that was very evident again against Kilkenny. I think the players need to identify on the pitch that if the goal is covered off, just take your point.

“Also, when players are coming out of defence and somebody should be supporting them, if the pass is not on, players need to identify what they then have to do to clear their lines.”

Team selection will obviously be a topic of conversation as the big day comes nearer, with Shane Kingston’s role in the spotlight.

Tom Kenny said: “I think Shane will come back into the first 15. It would be very, very hard not to start him, after scoring seven points last day out.

Shane Barrett and Alan Connolly now have experience of a crowd in Croke Park. If one of them starts, they need to take it as a game and not an occasion.

"Shane (Barrett), I believe, will be sprung from the bench this time and that’s maybe where he will have a great impact.

“If Ger Millerick is not fit, Eoin Cadogan will be the likely replacement. We are not sure if Limerick’s Barry Nash situation will play out after he was injured in the semi-final. Otherwise, it should be the same team. Sean Finn is most likely to be given the job of marking Jack O’Connor.”

On the crunch question of who is going to win, will Tom Kenny’s heart and head agree?

“I’d like to think that Cork are going to win, after the great season which they have enjoyed. All the euphoria of the U20 team and the minor team should heighten the atmosphere amongst the Cork fans.

“They will be both hopeful and expectant against a Limerick team trying to create their own history.

“But I’m going to rule with heart over head and predict a Cork win.”