All-Ireland hurling final preview: Limerick beatable but Cork need a lot to go right

SUNDAY: All-Ireland hurling final: Limerick v Cork, Croke Park, 3.30pm.

SINCE the beginning of the 2020 Allianz Hurling League, Cork have targeted goals more so than in the immediate past.

Five games in that league campaign yielded 11 green flags, though the impact of Covid-19 and the frayed season thereafter meant that fluency was almost impossible to re-establish come the winter championship.

This time around, with a more concentrated approach, the goal-scent has been honed further. Eighteen strikes in the league – even allowing for the seven against Westmeath – was a fine return and, though there was only one scored in the championship clash against Limerick, it is the only match this year where they have been out-goaled. The success of the new attitude was shown in the qualifier tie against Clare, the first championship match since 1991 where Cork won despite raising fewer white flags than their opponents.

While the drive for goals may not have been constructed solely with Limerick in mind, there is certainly a sense that, if the Shannonsiders are to be toppled by anyone, it will be by three-pointers, given the All-Ireland champions’ prodigious ability to land points from anywhere inside their own 65 and sometimes further.

Certainly, it’s likely to be the case for Cork on Sunday but even then, it may not be enough – Tipperary scored 3-21 in the Munster final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in July and still lost by five points as Limerick landed 2-29.

Limerick only needed goals in one of their four games en route to the title last year, but this time around they have tacked them on as a matter of course, making a powerful machine close to invincible. Their backs attack from deep and their forwards muck in and defend and there are no weak links at all.

Often in GAA discourse, there’s a view expressed that it’s very hard to beat the same team twice in a single championship campaign – but, realistically, it’s a lot harder to beat a side that has already had your message. In 2020, Limerick certainly didn’t look very vulnerable when they clashed with Waterford in the All-Ireland final, having already beaten them in Munster – the scoreboards in the two games bore that out.

Limerick's Nickie Quaid saves a penalty against Cork. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

If you’ve made it this far and you’re wondering where the hope is – yes, of course Cork have a chance. Last Saturday evening, it’s likely that a few televisions around the country were turned off when Dublin led Mayo by 0-10 to 0-4 at half-time in their All-Ireland football semi-final, with nobody expecting what transpired. No matter how dominant a side has been, their serene exterior can be ruffled and pressure down the final stretch can lead to poor decision-making.

The key for Cork is to be in it down the stretch and for that to happen means an infinitesimal margin for error. In Thurles at the start of July, Cork contended well but were wasteful in front of goal, not least in having a penalty saved when two points up in the first half as well as a period in the second half where four consecutive point efforts were put wide when the game was still up for grabs.

On top of that, Limerick did damage in injury time at the end of each half – grabbing two goals in quick succession to go in leading by six points at the break and then turning a four-point lead after 70 minutes into an eight-point winning margin with a final taming of the Cork challenge.

Lapses in concentration can’t be afforded – far easier said than done – and the defending must be as a unit, with pressure on Limerick in all areas.

If the Treatymen are shaken out of their rhythm, then Cork have a chance.

Even then, it may not be enough and Limerick still come out on the right side of a tight game. If they do, they will be worthy champions for the third time in four years and the undisputed kingpins of the game.

Still and all, Cork – with a final appearance and two U20 All-Ireland titles – will be the leaders of the chasing pack and finely primed to contend again.