East Cork battle as Castlemartyr and Russell Rovers clash in lower intermediate hurling decider

It’s rare that a management team’s first championship game in charge is a county final, but that’s the situation in which Russell Rovers find themselves this Saturday.

The Shanagary/Ballycotton outfit, winners of the county and Munster junior titles in 2019, were under the guidance of Michael Mannion, Noel Furlong and Eoin Ivers as they reached the Co-op SuperStores Lower IHC decider last year, but Furlong’s engagement as Cork minor manager meant that the trio couldn’t stay on when the game with Castlemartyr was delayed.

Now in charge is Séamus Kennefick, who had to bide his time in the early part of the year when action was prohibited.

“We didn’t do much early on,” he says.

“We had a few Zoom meetings with the lads, obviously they couldn’t go to the club or go to the gym but they’d be quite good in that they were doing a few bits and pieces themselves.

“We left them to it and then, when we were able to get back, we organised ourselves and got back at it properly.

“We got a good run in the league. It was an ideal competition for us, in the sense that it gave us regular games. We took that as our template from a preparation point of view and we had good games against Grenagh, Midleton and Ballygarvan.

“We won the three of them, but it was about preparation for the game on Saturday.” That the match in Páirc Uí Rinn (2pm) is an East Cork derby adds more spice, but Kennefick feels that the Rovers team are able to deal with big occasions.

“In fairness, the lads had a lot of good exposure over the last couple of years in terms of playing big games,” he says.

“They won the county junior in 2019 and won Munster and then made it to an All-Ireland final. Getting into this final last year, beating St Catherine’s in the semi-final, there was a lot of momentum there at that stage.

“It was about trying to regenerate that momentum then this year – you forget about the 2021 championship and it’s all geared towards Saturday, which is highly unusual.”

So far have things run on that the sides know who they will be facing in the opening rounds of the 2021 championship on September 12. The winners will have a clash with Douglas in intermediate A in Castlelyons, while the losers will try to pick themselves up for another titlt at the lower IHC against Tracton in Riverstown.

There is at least the removal of some element of pressure as the plans to disband the grade at the end of this year – relegating all but the champions – have been modified. Instead, the championship will continue into 2022 and the cuts won’t be as severe, with three clubs likely to be promoted to intermediate A along with next year’s junior A champions.

“The prize for both clubs is huge, really,” Kennefick says.

“If you go up to intermediate A, you’ve a good chance of trying to stay up there, at least, and pushing on and your first game would be September 12.

“If you lose, you have to go back to try to win the lower intermediate championship again and you’ve two chances to try to do that. Again, September 12, you’re facing into the first game in that.”

Castlemartyr's Michael Kelly nets against Éire Óg in 2017. Picture: Gerard Bonus.

Castlemartyr manager Séamus Lawton is glad to finally have the game in sight after such a long wait.

“It’s been hard on both clubs,” he says.

“Last October was when it was supposed to have been played and we know all of the obstacles in between.

“It’s been the same for both. Hopefully, it can go ahead on Saturday and we’ll get to play.”

Last year, Castlemartyr finished top of their group, impressive as they saw off Milford, St Finbarr’s and Ballymartle. That showing sent them straight through to the semi-finals, where they proved too strong for Kilbrittain.

Since then, it has been a case of waiting patiently, but without overdoing things.

“Fellas would have been tipping away by themselves,” Lawton says, “but it wasn’t until we came back again in May that we started to knuckle down again.

“The problem was that we had different dates and it kept being put off. The Cork U20s were progressing so games were going off.

“We got to the league final against Cloughduv, but they beat us by two goals.

“We played a nice few games in the league and a few practice matches, but that was a very disappointing performance.”

Assisting Lawton as coach of the Castlemartyr team is former Waterford hurler Eoin Murphy, to whom the manager gives a lot of credit.

“He’s top-class,” he says.

“He’s a very good coach. His commitment to the cause and his ideas and his experience are huge.

“He’s a very nice guy and he gets on great with the lads. He has put a lot of work into it.

“There’s a great mix of players there. From guys in their 30s right down to 18-year-olds. It’s a good blend of youth and experience.”