Cork v Limerick: Key stats ahead of the All-Ireland hurling final

IN reaching the All-Ireland final, Cork have had 19 players starting across the four games played to date against Limerick, Clare, Dublin and Tipperary.

While 11 – Patrick Collins, Niall O’Leary, Seán O’Donoghue, Tim O’Mahony, Mark Coleman, Ger Millerick, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Séamus Harnedy, Robbie O’Flynn, Patrick Horgan and Jack O’Connor – have been ever-present, each line of the pitch has undergone change.

Damien Cahalane and Eoin Cadogan started the first game against Limerick but were ruled out for Clare and Dublin, with Robert Downey and Luke Meade coming into the side as Ger Millerick dropped from midfield to the half-back line.

With Millerick a major doubt for Sunday, Cadogan is the favourite to take over the number 7 jersey, especially as he did such a good job on Tom Morrissey in the Munster semi-final.

In attack, Conor Cahalane, Shane Kingston, Alan Cadogan and Shane Barrett have shared game-time. Alan Connolly has come on in every game, with Tadgh Deasy, Colm Spillane, Seán O’Leary Hayes, Billy Hennessy and Declan Dalton also used as subs, giving Cork a total of 25 players who have seen action.

Sixteen of those have got on the scoresheet, with Barrett, Connolly, Kingston and Dalton all registering after coming on as subs.

RELIABLE

Limerick have used just 17 different starters, making one change for each match after the Cork one. Graeme Mulcahy replaced Aaron Gillane for the Munster final against Tipperary while Dan Morrissey took over at full-back in the first half of that game, replacing the injured Richie English, and it was a switch replicated for the All-Ireland semi-final against Waterford.

Beyond that core group, five different players have seen action as subs, though Colin Coughlan’s involvement was limited to injury time against the Déise. Graeme Mulcahy and David Reidy both scored after coming on against Cork while Gillane – called upon before half-time against Tipp as Limerick struggled – managed six points in that game, earning him a recall for Croke Park. Last time out against Waterford, all of their tally of 1-25 came from starters.

In total, 12 different players have registered scores for Limerick, with all but one of that dozen – Tom Moirrssey – doing so against Cork. They had nine scorers against both Tipperary (despite scoring seven points more) and Waterford.

Limerick’s scoring average across their three games so far is just over 30 points, representing quite the tally for Cork to try to outnumber.

In four 70-minute games (i.e. excluding extra time against Kilkenny), the Rebels have mustered 1-17, 3-19, 2-26 and 0-28 respectively, giving an average of 27.25.

While normal time against the Cats didn’t result in a goal – the first time Cork have failed to find the net in league or championship since the Waterford defeat in the 2020 Munster semi-final at the end of October last year – Jack O’Connor did raise a green flag in extra time.