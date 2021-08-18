Corey Harris snatches Grangevale draw with Banteer with a late equaliser in the AUL league one clash

Grangevale 2

CFC Banteer 2

COREY HARRIS snatched a late leveller to earn Grangevale a home point in their 2-2 league one clash at the Mayfield United all-weather facility over the weekend.

Banteer were first to create a half chance in the early stages when a long ball out of defence reached Chris Taylor, but his hurried effort saw him squander his effort wide of the target.

A chance for Grangevale did arrive when Alan Buckley found Brian O’Leary with a neat ball, but he pokes wide from a good position.

Banteer put a nice move together then when Nick Barrett worked it on for Daniel Culloty who helped it forward to Alan Coughlan to pick out Christ Taylor and with his sight on goal, the Banteer striker skewed disappointingly wide.

And when Brendan Stack’s cross reaches the edge of the box, the ball breaks for Daniel Culloty who forces Ryan Kennedy to a fine save at the expense of a corner.

From the ensuing corner, Grangevale’s failure to clear their lines allowed Liam O’Brien time to stab home the opener for Banteer on 11 minutes.

O’Brien was accorded another opportunity soon afterwards, but pulled his effort wide.

Then, a quick free kick by Jamie Sexton finds Alan Coughlan whose looping header on goal is gathered by Kennedy.

Another chance fell for CFC Banteer, but from Daniel Culloty’s corner, Cathal O’Donoghue failed to keep his free header down while unattended near goal.

The Grangevale side that drew 2-2 with CFC Banteer in their league one encounter at the Mayfield all-weather complex.

A neat pass from Banteer’s Nicky Barrett reached Chris Taylor who sold a dummy which allowed Jamie Sexton in on goal, but a heavy touch by the midfielder, meant that Kennedy was allowed gain possession in the end.

With just seconds to the break, a great chance fell for Banteer once again but when Daniel Culloty’s corner arrived to the unmarked Brendan Stack, he heads over at the back post while unattended.

With the second half just minutes old, Banteer’s Liam O’Brien showed neat footwork before firing straight at goalkeeper Kennedy.

But, Grangevale were showing signs of making their own impression on the game now and Brian O’Leary was unlucky to see his low firm effort whistle past the upright.

And when a delightful ball from Compagno reaches, Niall Fitzgerald, the Grangeville winger forces Corkery to block with his body, but when the loose ball became available for Corey Harris, he guided home to an empty net to restore parity once again in the 67th minute.

The CFC Banteer side that had a 2-2 draw with Grangevale in their league one clash at the Mayfield United all-weasther complex.

After good work by Grangevale’s Alan Buckley and Eric Compagno, Dave Barrett was allowed swivel before forcing Corkery to a solid save.

Grangevale were certainly making their presence felt now and it was Jordan Corkery who was forced into action once again when he had to work hard at the second time of asking to collect from a fizzing effort by Corey Harris.

Grangevale's captain Alan Buckley (right) with CFC Banteer's Timmy Murphy, accompanied by referee Tony Thompson.

But, it was CFC Banteer who were to get their noses in front once again when a delicate through ball from Liam O’Brien finds Timmy Murphy who manages to poke home his side’s second on 72 minutes.

Banteer were now back into their stride and a decent effort from Timmy Murphy followed which whistles past the upright.

This was followed by a fine run from Liam O’Brien before seeing his low effort past the far post.

But, from a defensive situation, Grangevale turned defence into attack and it was Banteer who were caught cold as Corey Harris found space enough to thread through the gaping gaps left opened by the Banteer defence before rounding goalkeeper Jordan Corkery to slot home with ease and make it 2-2 in the 80th minute.

Banteer had a chance to grab the winner, but were denied when Ryan Kennedy brought off a miraculous save in injury time from Chris Taylor – 2-2 in the end.

Grangevale: Ryan Kennedy, Shane Flannery, Aaron Baldwin, Ben Jenkins, Diarmuid O’Neill, Alan Buckley, Corey Harris, Dave Barrett, Brian O’Leary, Eric Compagno and Niall Fitzgerald.

Subs: Oliver O’Sullivan for Brian O’Leary (52), Timmy Hayes and Steve Cronin for Shane Flannery and Eric Compagno (75).

CFC Banteer: Jordan Corkery, Nicky Barrett, Brendan Stack, Cathal O’Donoghue, Alan Coughlan, Jamie Sexton, Barry Murphy, Daniel Culloty Timmy Murphy, Chris Taylor and Liam O’Brien.

Subs: Robert Stack for Timmy Murphy (85).

Referee: Tony Thompson