Scaffolding scale new heights to qualify from group

Martin Harvey Solicitors 3

OBS 4

OBS stunned last season’s beaten finalists MHS at Ringmahon Park last Sunday afternoon to qualify for the knockout stages behind winners Jay Bazz with this win in the Sports Gear Direct Shield, Group D game.

After Alan Nugent and Jason O’Driscoll put the hosts two up, the visitors responded with four unanswered goals from Kevin Sadik (2), Dave Manley and Anthony O’Reilly.

The pendulum swung in Harvey’s direction when Nugent brought the score back to 4-3 with ten minutes remaining.

OBS hung on despite being reduced to ten to claim second spot ahead of their rivals.

Steve Corbett was excellent at the centre of defence for the winners along with Victor Ufoh and Jamie O’Connell in the centre of the park and Anthony O’Reilly on the right wing.

Nugent, Eoin Murphy and Darren O’Leary shone for the home side.

Jay Bazz 2

Brew Boys 1

Jay Bazz went top for the first time after a third successive took them clear overnight of leaders Martin Harvey Solicitors following a hard fought 2-1 win over Brew Boys at Mayfield Community School last Saturday afternoon.

Adam Hegarty and Callum Condon netted for the winners.

Brew Boys’ manager Anthony Cody gave starts to a number of his emerging panel and despite having a player sent off after twenty-five minutes and going two down, was delighted with his charge’s response in halving the deficit through Daniel O’Flynn.

Full-backs Aidan O’Leary and Robbie Obono were solid throughout for the visitors.

The Weigh Inn 1

Finbarr Galvin’s Derrow Rovers 5

Derrow Rovers had too much for the Weigh Inn in their contest at The Regional Park in difficult overhead conditions last Saturday afternoon.

The visitor’s banged in five courtesy of Kyle Buttimer (3), Jake Davies and Rory Galvin

Sports Gear Direct Shield – Group C

Harp Celtic 2

Jason O’Neill Electrical 1

Two of the group’s fancied unbeaten sides met at a wet Mayfield Park last Saturday afternoon.

Davie O’Mahony’s Harp Celtic deservedly won the points after a polished performance which yielded first-half goals from Aaron Roche and Jake Smith.

Jack O’Brien’s corner was tapped in at the post by Roche after fifteen minutes and O’Brien was instrumental again on the half hour in setting up Smith from a short free-kick, the striker unleashing a venomous shot from outside the area.

The nearest JONE came to scoring in the first-half was from a Conor O’Keeffe free-kick which rattled the crossbar.

Centre-backs Cian Buckley and Jerry Murphy were outstanding for the winners who looked comfortable throughout, only conceding a Paudie Cotter penalty with two minutes remaining.

Daz Barbers 1

Telus International 2

These two teams were in need of a win to kick start their season when they met in the Friday night duel at Mayfield Community School. Despite going behind early on, goals from Callan Dempsey and Stephen Looney put the visitors in front at the break.

Stellar performances at the back from Looney, Cian O’Donoghue and Dan O’Sullivan and from Dempsey, Eoin Hayes and Mark Power further up the pitch went a long way towards a competitive Telus maintaining their advantage to the finish.

Sports Gear Direct Shield – Group A

Satellite Taxis 6

UCC United 1

Group leaders Satellite Taxis hit rivals UCC United for six at Deerpark Secondary School last Sunday morning in the contest between the group’s two unbeaten teams.

Breff McCarthy registered four of his side’s total, for the second time in a fortnight, with further goals from Alex McCarthy and Brian Doody completing a miserable morning for the College outfit.

Kian Fitzgerald had a hand in four of the goals along with further assists from Red Geaney and Greg Casey. Shane Twomey and Brian Wyse were in top form for the winners.

Gokhan Dumlupinar netted UCC’s consolation.

Co. Council 1

Suro Cars 0

Tony Byrd’s Council made it three wins out of four to stay in contention in the group after their one-nil win over a dogged Suro Cars at The Regional Park.

Former Cork Eagles PFC ace Robert Susek scored the decisive goal for the hosts whose outstanding performers included the two Murphy’s, Richard and Kevin.

The win puts Council level on points with UCC United in second spot with the two scheduled to meet to decide who progresses to the last eight. Cathal O’Sullivan, Gary McGill, Michael Donegan and Ken O’Connor caught the eye for the visitors.

SCS Crookstown United 3

Longboats 5

Longboats journey to Crookstown last Sunday afternoon proved fruit full as the visitors came away with a first win on the road.

James Sullivan (2), Sam Kendellan, Paul Fenn and Neil O’Connell scored for the visitors while Kevin Barrett, Charles Kenneally and Martin O’Sullivan replied for an improving Crookstown United.

