Call for Cork fans to put out their brightest colours

Cork GAA is looking for the Cork public to wear red and white to show their support ahead of busy week of inter-county games for the Rebel County.

Wednesday night’s Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U20HC final against Galway in Thurles (7.30pm) kicks off a hectic period for Cork teams as Pat Ryan’s side seek to retain the All-Ireland title won at the beginning of July.

Saturday sees both county minor sides in All-Ireland action. The footballers clash with Tyrone in their semi-final in O’Connor Park in Tullamore (2.30pm) while the hurlers have their All-Ireland final against Galway in Semple Stadium at 7.15pm.

Then, on Sunday, the county’s senior hurling team are in the All-Ireland final for the first time since 2013, with Limerick the opposition in Croke Park.

To get behind the sides, Cork County Board is asking that clubs, businesses, families and individuals to display the famous county colours.

Cork chairperson Marc Sheehan paid tribute to all the clubs, households, business owners and Cork supporters who have been so creative with their red and white decorations and their online support also.

He commented on the genuine excitement and expectation ahead of the start of a feast of games for the Rebels over the next five days.

“In Cork, nothing compares to being involved at the business end of the All-Ireland series irrespective of code or age group.

“I wish all involved well and urged all travelling and supporting to abide by Covid-19 guidelines in all circumstances.”

For both the U20 and minor finals, attendance limits of 4,400 are in place while there will be a cap of 40,000 – just under half of capacity – for Sunday’s senior decider.

Cork’s tickets for the Limerick clash have been divided according to club affiliation. Senior clubs in each code received 26 stand tickets and two for Hill 16, while the stand allocations for intermediate and junior clubs were 18 and 12 respectively along with two for the terrace.

The allocations are per affiliation in football or hurling, so a dual senior club will have got 52 stand tickets and four for Hill 16.

In addition, Cork County Board has made available tickets for people who bought inter-county season tickets in 2020. There were no season tickets offered this year, but while Croke Park are unable to accommodate those who purchased them last year, the county board have given that option.

The senior final will be refereed by Tipperary’s Fergal Horgan, who also took charge of Cork’s semi-final win over Kilkenny. Johnny Murphy of Limerick is the man in the middle for the U20 decider while the minor final will have Colm Cunning (Antrim) as its referee.