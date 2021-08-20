Cork minor hurlers call up Midleton forward for All-Ireland final 

A 20-year gap could end in Thurles tomorrow night as the Cork minor hurlers take on Galway in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland MHC final (7.15pm).

Not since 2001, when future Ireland rugby international Tomás O'Leary captained Cork to victory, has the Irish Press Cup resided on Leeside.

The team has been picked for the clash, with an injury to Tadhg O'Connell seeing the Ballincollig wing-forward drop to the bench with Midleton's David Cremin starting instead. O'Connell's pace will no doubt be an asset as a sub, while Cermin hadn't put a foot wrong when brought on in the Munster campaign.

Cork Minor Hurling (v Galway):

P O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neills); D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), K Lyons (Ballygarvan), J Byrne (Ballinora); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), B O’Connor (St Finbarr’s), T Wilk (Cobh); M Finn (Midleton), C Tobin (Bride Rovers); D Healy (Lisgoold), N Nyhan (Clyda Rovers), D Cremin (Midleton); E O’Leary (Glen Rovers), J Leahy (Dungourney), W Buckley (St Finbarr’s).

Subs: D Costine (Cloyne), S Kennedy (St Finbarr's), K Wallace (St Catherine's), J O'Brien (Fermoy), T O'Connell (Ballincollig), O O'Regan (Erin's Own), A Walsh (Bride Rovers), R O'Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh), R Sheahan (Kanturk).

The current crop have impressed en route to the decider though and manager Noel Furlong has been pleased with how the team has progressed thus far and with how things have gone since the Munster final win over Waterford.

“We knew that it was going to be on the Saturday," he says, "that’s been set for a long time, so we just did the same thing that we had been doing.

“We work back from the date – it doesn’t matter which venue or the time – and we have the same routine and it was the exact same for this one. We knew that it was going to be a Saturday game, so not knowing the venue or the time had no impact on us, thankfully.

“Training worked out perfectly, really.”

Having beaten Clare, Limerick and Waterford at Semple Stadium already, Cork are seeking to make it four on the bounce at the venue and Furlong hopes that the familiarity should stand to them.

“That’s something that we’ve preached to the lads,” he says, “routine is absolutely vital.

Our preparation and routine, their mental preparation and also having the same venue and the same time is going to be a help.

“They’re used to the trip up in the car, they’re used to the dressing rooms, they’re used to the pitch – there’s going to be nothing new that we haven’t seen already.

“Definitely, having that routine is a big help.”

Cork have named the same team to start each game, though there was one late change before the Limerick clash as Rory Sheahan came in for the unavailable William Buckley. However, there could be another enforced switch for tomorrow.

“Tadhg O’Connell came off in the first half of that game with a quad injury,” Furlong says.

“He’s going to be a last-minute and he’s the only concern at the moment.

Ballincollig's Tadhg O'Connell is surrounded by Midleton defenders Tadhg O'Leary Hayes, David Cremin and Brian O'Connell. Picture: David Keane.

“Everything else has been fine. Training has gone according to plan, we had our last two sessions on Tuesday and Thursday and it’s a case of so far, so good anyway.”

Having beaten Clare by 40 points, Cork then overcame Limerick by ten and Waterford by 11 and Furlong has been pleased with how the team has continued to gel.

“Absolutely,” he says.

“You’d expect that with all teams, really, when you get a few wins under the belt and players get used to playing beside each other.

“There are always going to be incremental improvements and that’s been the case with this group as well.

“We would certainly like to think that our performances have improved. Fair enough, we had a big win over Clare in the first game but, the further you go in a competition, the opposition gets stiffer and stiffer.

“We see it in training as well. A big part of our overall programme is development and we can see players developing, both on and off the pitch. That’s the most pleasing aspect.”

Aiding that development will be the fact that there will be a large crowd in attendance.

“Definitely,” Furlong says.

“Cork seem to have huge support at the moment and I think all players want to be playing in front of crowds.

“It’s great to get that positive encouragement – especially in minor games, it’s all positive – and I think both sets of players were able to feed off that.

We’re looking forward to it again this weekend. I’m not sure of the attendance but hopefully they’ll allow 4,000 in and there’ll be a big Cork crowd there.

“That’ll do nothing only inspire the players to perform to the best.”

FORMIDABLE

Even so, they are up against a Galway side that impressed in last Friday's semi-final win over Leinster champions Kilkenny.

“The facts speak for themselves,” Furlong says.

“Galway are going for five in a row – four in a row was never done, not to mind five.

“It’s obvious that Galway’s underage structure, in clubs, schools and inter-county, is the envy of every county in the country.

“With that and a hugely convincing win over a fancied Kilkenny team, the opposition that we’re going to face on Saturday is definitely the toughest that we’ll have faced all year.

“We need to be making sure that we’re coming to the game with our preparations spot-on and we’re able to give a performance which represents all the work we’ve done.”