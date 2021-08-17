Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 18:30

Tyriek Wright signs for League Two side Salford City

Wright will be hoping to make a similar impact with his new club, who are part owned by former Manchester United players Gary Neville, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Ryan Giggs.
Tyriek Wright of Republic of Ireland in action against Jurien Maduro of Netherlands during the UEFA U17 Championship Quarter-Final match between Netherlands and Republic of Ireland at Proact Stadium in Chesterfield, England. Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Sportsfile

CORK'S Tyriek Wright has signed for League Two signed Salford City on a season-long loan from the Premier League side Aston Villa.

Wright, who represented Lakewood Athletic at schoolboy level, spent the second half of last season on loan at Walsall where he made 16 appearances, before signing a new contract with Aston Villa. 

Speaking to the club’s website Wright said he was thrilled to join the club.

“I’m absolutely delighted [to sign], it’s a big club, big ambitions for the season, absolutely delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get started!

“It’s kind of a new group so it’s going to take a while to gel together but the ambition for the season is definitely to get promoted.

“I loved my experience at Walsall, I played out of position too so it’s a different kind of experience for me, and what I’ve learned is that it’s a very physical league, demanding as well, and there’s no easy game here.

“I’m looking forward to it, I just want to get on the pitch and show the Salford fans what I can do.” 

Salford manager Gary Bowyer also spoke of his delight at capturing the Republic of Ireland under-21 international::

“He’s someone that we identified from when he played for Walsall on loan; in the build-up to the game when we watched him we were impressed with what he brought and then we were delighted that night when he wasn’t named in the starting XI because he’s an exciting player and can get past people!

“We’re thankful to Dean Smith and Aston Villa for allowing us to bring him here, obviously he’s got competition and he’s got to earn his shirt but we’re excited with being able to get the deal done and we look forward to him progressing and building on what was a really good loan at Walsall for his first one.

“We spoke to people who were there at the same time and they could only say good things about him.”

READ NOW

