Munster Senior rugby Cup draw has produced some mouth-watering ties

THE draw for this season’s Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup was made at Musgrave Park and certainly produced some mouth-watering ties.

The 2020-21 Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup has yet to be completed with the semi-finals between Shannon v Young Munster and Garryowen against Highfield are scheduled for Saturday 28th August with the final fixed for the following week.

Present at the draw was the President of the Munster Branch Sean McCullough and Michelle McAuliffe (Bank of Ireland Manager Wilton and Ballincollig).

The President thanked Bank of Ireland for sponsoring the competition again this season.

This year it was decided to have an open draw with the first-round losers playing in a Plate competition with the draw replicating the Cup draw. The fifteen senior clubs in the province plus junior side Kilfeacle & District make up the sixteen sides participating.

The tie of the round will be the pairing of Young Munster v Cork Constitution, which is a repeat of last year’s quarter final game, when the Limerick side ended Cork Constitution’s great cup run with a 27-17 victory.

The year previous the sides met in the decider which the Temple Hill side won 24-17 at Musgrave Park.

Another all First Division clash will be the meeting of U.C.C. and Garryowen at the Mardyke which brings back memories of some great ties between these two great clubs in days gone by.

There is a local derby clash at Musgrave Park with Sunday’s Well hosting Highfield.

Dolphin face a trip to Limerick to face U.L. Bohemian, a journey they will again be making in their opening game in the Energia All Ireland League three weeks later.

Regardless of the outcome of this tie the winners will be away to the winners of the Young Munster v Cork Constitution tie and the losers will meet in the opening round of the Plate.

Midleton face a journey to Nenagh Ormond and Junior club representatives Kilfeacle and District will be away to Old Crescent.

Division 2C sides Bruff and Clonmel clash at Kilballyowen Park, while the other tie will see Cashel playing Shannon.

The draw is:

First Round: (a) Nenagh Ormond v Midleton; (b) U.C.C. v Garryowen; (c) Old Crescent v Kilfeacle and district; (d) Young Munster v Cork Constitution; (e) U.L. Bohemian v Dolphin; (f) Bruff v Clonmel; (g) Cashel v Shannon; (h) Sunday’s Well v Highfield.

Ties to be played week ending 11th September.

Quarter Finals: (i) a v g; (j) f v b; (k) c v h; (l) d v e. Ties to be played week ending 18th September.

Semi Finals: (m) k v l; (n) j v i.

Dates for the Semi-finals and the Final have yet to be decided.