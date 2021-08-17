Cork hurling fans can see three major prizes in sight now

WHILE very few supporters, expect it to come to pass, Cork hurling has a chance to bridge a gap to 1970 this week.

It starts with the U20 hurling final on Wednesday night against Galway in Thurles, bizarrely pushed back a day because of the GAA needing to sort paperwork to allow 4,400 to attend. That’s after the original fixture was deferred due to a Covid issue in the Rebel camp. Strange times indeed.

Cork u20 Hurling team to play Galway on Wednesday at 7:30pm pic.twitter.com/6SKZhTDFfi — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) August 17, 2021

Regardless, the last Cork clean sweep of minor, U21 and senior All-Ireland hurling titles was achieved 51 years ago, and could be repeated across the next five days. Kilkenny (who else!) did it three times, in 2008 and 2003, reflecting the Cats’ dominance of that period, as well as 1975.

Cork were in all the All-Ireland finals in ‘66, ‘69 and ‘77 as well.

In the modern era, the backdoor makes it harder to collect all three cups and it perhaps coincides with the removal of the second chance at minor and U20 due to Covid that the Rebel treble is back on.

Certainly, the Limerick outfit Cork held off in the Munster U20 decider at Páirc Uí Chaoimh recently would have fancied their chances if they’d an All-Ireland semi-final to regroup in.

In 2018, the U21s looked unbeatable in toppling Tipp in the provincial final and then crushing Wexford in the All-Ireland semi-final, but the Premier, under the guidance of current Waterford boss Liam Cahill, found a way to neutralise Shane Kingston, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Mark Coleman, and co in the All-Ireland final rematch.

It remains one of the most disappointing Cork hurling performances and results of the last decade.

MAKING THEIR OWN HISTORY

That’s of little relevance to this group though, especially as a clutch of them were involved when Cork beat Dublin in the delayed 2020 All-Ireland final in July. Ciarán Joyce, Pádraig Power, Jack Cahalane, Brian Hayes, and Darragh Flynn were among the standouts in last season’s team and have carried that form through in recent weeks.

Pat Ryan and his selectors will need their marquee hurlers to step up here, particularly with Daire O’Leary out injured.

Immense at wing-back in the 2020 side, he was full-back in wins over Tipp and Limerick and when he limped out of the Munster final against the Treaty, Cork lost their defensive shape.

Castlemartyr tyro Joyce will wear the number three geansaí now, but that breaks up the half-back unit of Ethan Twomey, Joyce, and Kevin Moynihan, the platform for much of the success to date for this crop.

There is serious firepower at the other end, bolstered by Ben Cunningham as an impact sub.

Cork forward Robbie Cotter secures the sliotar from Chris Thomas of Limerick. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Robbie Cotter and Power are both crafty finishers and strong at securing possession from long deliveries.

Cork will be confident they can perform in Thurles. The free count went heavily against them in the Munster final, an issue they’ll have addressed since. If they deliver consistently across the hour they should win.