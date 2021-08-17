U20s kick off a big week for Cork hurling on Wednesday night

BEFORE Galway and Dublin met in the re-fixed 2020 Leinster in June, the odds were almost impossible to calculate because both teams hadn’t played for 188 days.

Galway were marginal favourites, but the game was as tightly contested as anticipated, with a gripping match going to the wire.

The sides were level 11 times before Dublin eventually broke for home in the last five minutes to dig out a two-point win.

Dublin deserved it but the defeat didn’t go down well in Galway, particularly when it was another example of Galway failing to transition All-Ireland minor success into a more profitable return at U-20 level.

Eleven of the starting team had started one of Galway’s successful All-Ireland minor finals between 2017 and ’19.

It was also another bitterly disappointing defeat at that grade for manager Jeffrey Lynskey, who had managed Galway to three All-Ireland minor titles in four years between 2015-’18.

Losing that final though, provided the motivation for Galway to turn the tables on Dublin when the sides met in the 2021 provincial decider just five weeks later.

Eight of the players - Eoin Lawless, Jason O’Donoghue, Diarmuid Kilcommins, Ian McGlynn, John Cooney, Donal O’Shea, Sean Neary and Sean McDonagh – had also played in the final just over a month earlier.

Oisin Flannery and Christy Brennan had also played at various stages for the 2020 team while current goalkeeper Paddy Rabbitte was sub keeper on that squad.

Flannery, who scored 1-2 against Dublin last month, was one of the standout players in the senior club championship over the previous two years with St Thomas’.

Cork manager Pat Ryan

Galway have huge experience in All-Ireland finals; 13 of the players which featured against Dublin five weeks ago played in the 2018 All-Ireland minor final.

Much of that worldliness though, has been offset by the huge experience most of the current Cork squad have accumulated over the last two months in particular, with half the squad having been part of the recent All-Ireland U-20 final win.

Cork have been the form team coming into tomorrow evening’s All-Ireland final, but Galway look to have an advantage now after Cork’s preparations were hit by a Covid outbreak, which necessitated the postponement of this final.

The break could halt the irresistible momentum Cork had built up, especially when their training was so heavily curtailed in the interim.

On the otherhand, most of these players have a solid base established, while momentum was building and confidence was rolling from game to game. And it’s been in the matches - against Tipperary and Limerick - where Cork really expressed themselves.

Cork will look to cut loose again. They can’t just flick a switch, but Cork will look to just pick up where they left off against in Munster.

It won’t be easy, but Cork know what works. And they will have spent the limited amount of training time they’ve had sharpening their game.

Galway haven’t been without their Covid-19 issues either because they also had their preparations disrupted by a similar scenario – Lynskey said last week that Galway were down eight players at one stage after the virus got into their squad.

That is a constant risk in the everyday running of any team. After they lost four players – some of which were close contacts – for the Leinster final against Kilkenny, Lynskey spoke to the Dublin senior hurling management on handling the situation when those players returned.

“They found with the lads who they had coming back that their energy levels weren’t there,” said Lynskey.

“So, we will be monitoring the lads closely over the next couple of sessions. It is not easy, but you just have to deal with it and adapt.”

It’s a pity that the build-up, and background, to this game has been dominated by the impact of Covid, but that has become an increasing reality as the summer has progressed, which has really been showcased by the current situation in Tyrone.

Tyrone knew they couldn’t push back the clock against the potential impact of the virus because making any attempt to do so is loaded with risk. Not everyone’s experience of the virus is the same, but pushing back this final will have at least limited that risk and enabled both Cork and Galway to prepare in the best way possible, both medically as well as in hurling sharpness and physical fitness.

At face value, Cork carry the greater scoring threat. They scored 1-26 in the Munster final but they could have had three more goals. They got those goals in the semi-final against Tipp and that goal threat is a real weapon.

Their scoring average has been 2.23, which is eight points greater than Galway’s average of 1.18.

On the flipside, Galway’s concession rate of 0-14 is 11 points less than Cork’s average of 1.22. Tipp and Limerick may be better than Kilkenny and Dublin, but Galway have still been hard to break down.

Lynskey’s teams always have been because he always sets them up with a heavy focus on defence first.

Cork have been getting off 40 plus shots a game but that will be much more difficult against this side.

Still, Cork will trust their shooters around the field – they have had ten different scorers in both games.

Most of these Cork players know what this kind of success tastes like now.

They want more. And they will also want to get an exciting week for Cork hurling off to the best possible start.