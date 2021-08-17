Kiely: Cork will bring a massive challenge to us

HE has faced Cork now on many occasions and no doubt he will be hoping there will be a repeat of their recent league and championship meetings.

But Limerick manager John Kiely is not underestimating the challenge of Cork on Sunday in the All-Ireland senior hurling final.

“We're delighted to be back in the final, we have worked really hard over the last five months to get there, and hopefully we can produce a performance worthy of the occasion,” said John.

“We know we are very fortunate to be in another final and you might take a moment in the off-season to reflect on the last few years, but we (management) know we are very fortunate to be working with such a talented bunch of players.

“We have a great thing going in terms of atmosphere in the group, there is great respect, great trust, great fun, and enjoyment.

"These are times of our lives that we need to cherish and appreciate. Win, lose or draw there is something special about being part of a group like this.

“I suppose it's hard for me to enjoy it, especially the day and I hope the lads get a bit more enjoyment out of it. They have fewer people dragging off them.

“At the same time in the house at home, everything has been centred around Sunday for the last few weeks and they are probably walking on glass to be careful with me.

“The last day or two when everything is done and the phone has stopped ringing I can be a bit difficult to be around but I do enjoy it. I'm always bursting to get out the door and into the car and head to the training sessions.”

John went to see Cork take on the Cats and thought it was a great game to watch.

“I was at the Cork game, obviously, it was a great game. They are a really strong side who will bring a huge amount to the table and will bring a massive challenge to us.

“That's the way it should be, it's an All-Ireland final and both teams have worked really hard to get there. It's up to us now to produce the best performance we can on the day and hopefully, that will be good enough to beat a quality side in Cork.”

Speaking of his girls, who were quite small when he first took over John said they get the whole occasion a bit more now.

“They are mad to get the programme and I make up my own specially commissioned team sheet for them for the day. They like to mark it with the scorers, yellow cards, and whatnot, so yea they keep their own stats.

“They are playing camogie and football now so they understand the rules and shear listen they are having the time of their lives.

“There is a piece of me that I often think I would love to be on the train with them heading off to the match and be able to enjoy the occasion with them. I enjoy listening to their stories when I get home about whoever they met or whatever happened on the train.

“They went to Kellie Harrington's house and got their photograph taken, they love that and hopefully, they will have great memories when they look back on this particular time.

“It's hugely important they have role models, particularly female ones, to look up to and the effect Kellie is having across the country and we are blessed with fantastic role models, the more the merrier.

“We got to meet some new ones through the Olympics, people that we may never heard of before and saw the wonderful athletes they are. We heard their stories about their work, dedication, and commitment to their sport and it would will you with pride.

“It's something I could wish for the girls and they could wish for,” themselves. Ok, it might not happen but isn't it great when you are eight, nine, or 10 to think like that and that's the magic of it.

Speaking about the crowd at the semi-final he joked that they only want the “loud ones” at the moment.

“I think that's one of the conditions of getting a ticket, you must be loud to make loads of noise to support us,” John said with a smile.

“It's great to see the colour when you arrive at the stadium now that supporters are back, mingling together and you approach the ground.”

“We have acknowledged we are going for back to back titles but we can't control the talk around that. All we can do is control the controllable's and that's what we have tried to do,” concluded John.