Authority goes 14 points clear at the top of the draghunting table after another win at Newcestown

CHAMPIONSHIP leader Authority used all of talent to surge into a 14 point lead at the top of the Senior championship following an impressive win in the annual Shanakiel Harriers draghunt at Newcestown.

Trained by John and Brion O’Callaghan in partnership with Darren Clark this hound has an incredible turn of foot on the finish as he once again came from fifth place on the call before spread-eagling his field on route to the tape.

The Anthony Wall Mayfield trained Calvin’s Lad continues with his improvement this season and he ran another gallant race to take the runner up slot.

The 2020 champion Jamie’s Lady is battling to regain her form of last season but a good third ticket will give trainer Aaron Freyne confidence for the remaining weeks of the season.

Samantha’s Lass, Northern Daisy and Jase Star all ran well to fill the remaining tickets.

It has been a good season to date for trainer John O’Callaghan and after his latest success he was naturally pleased with his hounds performance.

“I suppose from time to time in this sport the majority of trainers will get hounds with tremendous finishing ability and I happen to be lucky to have one in my kennel,” said John O’Callaghan.

In the Senior Maiden draghunt there was a first of the season for the Aaron Freyne trained Jamie’s Gem who saw off the challenge of Northern Bell from the Sheila Cummins IHT kennel.

Senior Maiden championship leader Viper Whizz ran another impressive race to fill third ticket with Guinness, Odhran Boy and Comet.

The Puppy grade this season is very competitive and on this occasion two hounds Not Now Joy of Clogheen and Maltese of Kerry Pike/ Fair Hill Harriers drew clear of the pack.

Anthony Wall of Mayfield Harriers with Run for Fun Puppy Maiden winner at Newcestown.

In the end Not Now Joy just held the Maltese challenge a win thet will please Clogheen trainers Joe and Gary Freyne as they now lead the Puppy championship.

Donal O’Donovan’s High Miss is certainly carrying the Griffin United flag this season and finished third ahead of Paddy’s Lass, Mermaid and White Bullet.

Anthony Wall is enjoying a great season with Mayfield Harriers and he saw off Casey’s Girl trained by Alan McCarthy of Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers and clubmate Shergar trained by Tristan Herlihy.

In another competitive draghunt the IHT duo Spirit and Northern Jess took fourth and fifth tickets with Stringer in sixth.

The Shanakiel Harriers club would like to thank the farming community of Newcestown especially Michael O’Donovan and Fiona Shorton for the use of their land for the start and finish.

Results:

Newcestown Senior:

1. Authority (Northern Hunt); 2. Calvin’s Lad (Mayfield); 3. Jamie’s Lady (Clogheen); 4. Samantha’s Lass (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 5. Northern Daisy (IHT); 6. Jase Star (IHT).

Senior Maiden:

1. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen); 2. Northern Belle (IHT); 3. Viper Whizz (Clogheen); 4. Guinness (IHT); 5. Odhran Boy (Griffin United); 6. Comet (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers).

Puppy:

1. Not Now Joy (Clogheen); 2. Maltese (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 3. High Miss (Griffin United); 4. Paddy’s Lass (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 5. Mermaid (Clogheen); 6. White Bullet (IHT).

Puppy Maiden:

1. Run for Joy (Mayfield); 2. Casey’s Girl (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 3. Shergar (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 4. Spirit (IHT); 5. Northern Jess (IHT); 6. Stringer (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers).