Cork captain Patrick Horgan has no fears for younger squad members

Of the Cork players who will take the field in Sunday’s All-Ireland final against Limerick, captain Patrick Horgan is by far the longest-serving.

Having made his debut as a sub against Tipperary in the 2008 Munster SHC, the Glen Rovers attacker was a starter by the time Cork’s campaign ended with a semi-final defeat to Kilkenny that year and has been one of the first names on the teamsheet since then.

Unfortunately, the period since then has conspired to make Horgan one of the best players never to win an All-Ireland. The panel he leads now is much different to the one he arrived on to, but he feels there is a democracy there to ensure standards are high.

“The hardest thing about when I came onto the panel was that you were coming into a team of fellas you would have looked up to winning All-Irelands like Seán Óg, Sully and Joe Deane and those types of players, so it was hard coming in there,” he says.

“It would have been hard to be out there with those players and that was from just being young and timid, looking at the boys that were there. Now, there is no one too big or too small to be told what they are doing wrong or what they are doing right in training and I think that is the best way to have it.

“If someone needs to be told something, whether they are on the panel or like me or [Eoin] Cadogan, they will be told what’s right and what’s wrong.”

Along with Séamus Harnedy, Horgan is the only survivor from the last time Cork were in the final, the 2013 replay loss to Clare. While they are able to impart wisdom if necessary, he feels that the younger squad members are able to survive on their own.

“A lot of them don’t even need that,” he says.

“They are kind of set in what they are doing. It is just another game of hurling to them. They will show up the same as every time. It is all about routine for them – go to training, give it everything. For us nothing changes – all the sideshows are part of it obviously but when we cross the white line is when we want to be at our best.

“They will go into this game the same as they will go into any game – the same as they went into last week – it is the same thing at the end of the day. They are focused on the next day.”

In such a landscape, it doesn’t make a difference to the Cork squad that the bookmakers feel fairly sure that Limerick will retain their title and make it three All-Irelands in four years.

“That is irrelevant to us,” he says.

“We come down here training to be the best we can be and hopefully we can show that next Sunday and where that will take us we don’t know. It will be all just on the day.

“We will be confident that we can put in a performance but whether that is going to be enough or not we will just have to wait and see.”

It’s being pitted as a clash of styles, but Horgan doesn’t fully agree.

“That is the way it looks from the outside,” he says, “we are getting the name as a running team but there is a lot of physical fellas on our team and on the Limerick team there are a lot of fast fellas – at this level it is only the fine margins anyway so whether you run it or hit it everything comes out on the day and the best team will win.”

Prior to the two-week gap for the final, Cork had played three games in just over 15 days. As a 33-year-old, did Horgan find that tough?

“I would take 15 games in 15 days,” he says.

“I wish I could play a match every day to be honest. It doesn’t affect me at all. If all I ever did was played matches, I would be happy out.”

Similarly, the result on Sunday won’t have a bearing on his own future in the red jersey.

“Not at all,” he said.

“I always say that I will play till I am not enjoying it anymore and I am enjoying it now more than I ever was. “