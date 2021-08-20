'Shane Kingston is treated the same as every other hurler on the panel'

THE major selection headache for Cork ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final against Limerick has a family dynamic, but manager Kieran Kingston insists that his son Shane doesn’t come in for any special treatment.

Having scored a goal in each of Cork’s first championship games this year, the Douglas attacker was held in reserve for the semi-final against Kilkenny a fortnight ago. Introduced in the 42nd minute at Croke Park, he scored seven points between then and the end of extra time as Cork reached a first final since 2013.

He won the man of the match award in the process and now the management team must decide if they will go with him from the start or hope for a repeat performance off the bench. Regardless of the decision though, Kieran Kingston is clear that it is a decision about a player rather than his son.

“No,” he says, “he knows the rules and the rules are very simple.

“The players know the rules and there are no issues in the camp. When the players approached me, obviously that was something, but he’s treated the same as any player – if we decide to play him, we will and if we don’t, we won’t.

“Simple as, and he knows that and the rest of them know that. He’s treated the same as everybody else.

Obviously, because he’s my son there’s more hype and crap about it but, at the end of the day, he’s treated the same as everybody else.”

With Ger Millerick a doubt after being forced off with a hamstring injury against Kilkenny, Eoin Cadogan – who did a fine job on Tom Morrissey when Cork played Limerick in the Munster semi-final at the start of July – could come in.

Cork are set to name their team tonight and places are up for grabs, in the starting 15 and the 11 subs.

“If you look back on our games this year, we’ve made subtle changes even with the panel,” Kingston says.

“That’s the bond in the group, fellas know we may change the team and the panel from game to game for tactical changes.

“We’ve changed guys on and off the panel for championship games who haven’t even pucked a ball, based on training and the opposition. We’ll continue doing that because that was how we committed to running the group this year and everyone bought into that.”

Then, in-game changes can be planned to a degree, but Kingston knows that tough decisions may have to be made on the hoof.

“No one has a crystal ball, but you try to plan for eventualities,” he says.

“That can go out the window in three minutes if someone goes down in the warmup or in the first few minutes of the game.

“All things can change. You’ve to hand in your panel at 9pm on Thursday but most teams train on Thursday or Friday as well, so you could lose players at those and your plans go out the window.

“You plan as much as you can tactically but you have to make decisions on the day. It’s easy for people to sit down eight hours later or three days later and say on TV, ‘I think they should have taken off this guy and put this guy on,’ after four days looking at it.

“On the line you have 10 seconds, literally, to make a change. They’re totally different worlds.”