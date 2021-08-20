Kieran Kingston: Cork hurlers are underdogs but have momentum

Cork made just one substitution in the 1986 All-Ireland final win over Galway.

When veteran John Fenton, who had scored 1-4, had to be substituted six minutes into the second half, a 21-year-old was sprung from the bench and ended up scoring two points in the 4-13 to 2-15 victory. Did Kieran Kingston know that he’d be getting a run?

“Dr Con [Murphy] told me about four days beforehand I’d be coming in if I didn’t start!” the current Cork manager laughs.

“We were very relaxed going into that game. Cork were total underdogs again and Galway were more or less collecting the trophy.

“Cork had had a bad year, hammered by Kilkenny in the league final, and Galway had hammered Kilkenny in the All-Ireland semi-final, so we were quite relaxed, had nothing to lose and we played with freedom.

“We won but that was then, this is now. It’s a totally different world.”

Different but with some similarities, not least the fact that Cork are once again going in as massive underdogs against a Limerick team who have already beaten them in the Allianz HL and then in the Munster semi-final.

“We’re not delusional,” Kingston says, “but we know we’re total underdogs and they’re raging favourites, and rightly so.

“They’re the best team since the great Kilkenny team, they’re being compared to them and were unlucky not to win three titles in a row.

“We know we’re underdogs but saying that, it’s an All-Ireland final, only two teams can win it and we’re one of them.

“We have good momentum, we’ve won three knock-out games in a row and I think they’re good character-builders, particularly the semi-final, where our record against Kilkenny was poor. We lost six of the last seven [semi-finals] so that was great for the group, for their evolution and development.”

Having taken Cork to an All-Ireland semi-final in his first stint in charge in 2017, Kingston saw his side lose to Waterford and he stepped down before returning two years later. Is he a better manager now? He doesn’t necessarily feel it’s a major factor.

"I’ve always said that managers get too much credit when they win and too much blame when they lose.

To me, you can bring in the best managers of all time – Mick O’Dwyer, Jim Gavin, Jim McGuinness, Mickey Harte – but if they don’t have the players they won’t win. Simple as.

“We’ve seen that over the years, a manager has to have the players. My job as manager - and our job in the backroom - is to facilitate those players to perform on the pitch, to be as organised as we can.

“But you can make all the decisions you want, if you don’t have players who are willing to leave it all out there for the jersey, to show a real honesty of effort, who have the basics of skill and speed – which they should have anyway – then it comes down to the other marginal things like character, which winning teams always have in abundance.

“If you don’t have that in the group it doesn't matter how good or bad a manager you are.”

IDEAL BREAK

In that regard, a two-week gap between the semi-final and final provides challenges.

“In an ideal world you might like another week, but no longer,” Kingston says.

“Two weeks is probably a little short for planning and preparation, plus there’s a lot associated with a final, whether that’s travel arrangements, suits, a banquet, sponsors.

“A certain amount you have to do but a certain amount you have to stay away from, to focus on the on-field activities. No-one is going to say after the game that Cork had lovely jerseys.”