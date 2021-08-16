Jake O'Brien signs a new permanent deal with Crystal Palace

CORK CITY and Crystal Palace have reached an agreement for defender Jake O’Brien for an undisclosed fee.

O’Brien joined the Premier League side on loan earlier this year, with the London side having had the option to make the deal permanent, which they have now done.

The defender made his senior debut for City in their 2-1 FAI Cup defeat to Shamrock Rovers last year before completing his loan switch to the Eagles and captaining the under-23 side to promotion to the Premier League 2 Division 1 after Palace defeated Sunderland in a penalty shoot-out last May.

Commenting on the news, City manager Colin Healy said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Jake, and we wish him well.

"Jake is yet another player to come through our academy and go on to play first team football, so we are very proud of the pathway that exists for our young players.

”He is a great lad and a credit to his family; he always worked exceptionally hard in training every day, and he deserves this opportunity.

"We have come to an agreement that we believe represents a good deal for all parties and we look forward to following Jake’s career with interest in England.”

The former Youghal United player was part of Palace’s first-team preparations this pre-season featuring in friendlies and will be hoping to impress Palace boss Patrick Vieria this coming season.

Speaking on O’Brien success City Chairman Declan Carey said: “We wish Jake all the best in his permanent move.

"He is an extremely hard worker. This is another sign of the fantastic work from our Academy coaches and Jake's Cork Schoolboy's League club, Youghal United.”