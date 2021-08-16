Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 18:50

Jake O'Brien signs a new permanent deal with Crystal Palace

The former Youghal United player was part of Palace’s first-team preparations this pre-season featuring in friendlies and will be hoping to impress Palace boss Patrick Vieria this coming season.
Jake O'Brien signs a new permanent deal with Crystal Palace

Jake O'Brien of Cork City in action against Jack Byrne of Shamrock Rovers during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Cork City and Shamrock Rovers at Turners Cross in Cork. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Graham Cummins

CORK CITY and Crystal Palace have reached an agreement for defender Jake O’Brien for an undisclosed fee.

O’Brien joined the Premier League side on loan earlier this year, with the London side having had the option to make the deal permanent, which they have now done.

The defender made his senior debut for City in their 2-1 FAI Cup defeat to Shamrock Rovers last year before completing his loan switch to the Eagles and captaining the under-23 side to promotion to the Premier League 2 Division 1 after Palace defeated Sunderland in a penalty shoot-out last May.

Commenting on the news, City manager Colin Healy said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Jake, and we wish him well. 

"Jake is yet another player to come through our academy and go on to play first team football, so we are very proud of the pathway that exists for our young players.

”He is a great lad and a credit to his family; he always worked exceptionally hard in training every day, and he deserves this opportunity. 

"We have come to an agreement that we believe represents a good deal for all parties and we look forward to following Jake’s career with interest in England.” 

The former Youghal United player was part of Palace’s first-team preparations this pre-season featuring in friendlies and will be hoping to impress Palace boss Patrick Vieria this coming season.

Speaking on O’Brien success City Chairman Declan Carey said: “We wish Jake all the best in his permanent move. 

"He is an extremely hard worker. This is another sign of the fantastic work from our Academy coaches and Jake's Cork Schoolboy's League club, Youghal United.”

More in this section

Kyle Hosford celebrates after the game with the trophy 15/8/2021 Trio of Cork basketball stars help Ireland to beat Malta to win the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries 
WATCH: Skibbereen's gold medal Olympians cap stunning year with Henley Regatta win  WATCH: Skibbereen's gold medal Olympians cap stunning year with Henley Regatta win 
Cork basketballers to the fore as Ireland blitz Gibraltar Cork basketballers to the fore as Ireland blitz Gibraltar
cork soccer
SuperLeague Basketball return in October a much needed boost for all Cork clubs

SuperLeague Basketball return in October a much needed boost for all Cork clubs

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

jerseywarslogosml
votetextheader

jerseysformpu
echolive

National Sport

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more