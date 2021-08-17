Diarmuid Kearney comes into Cork U20 side for All-Ireland final

Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U20HC final

Cork v Galway

Thurles, 7.30pm

Diarmuid Kearney comes into the Cork side at midfield for Wednesday night's clash with Galway, replacing injured full-back Dáire O'Leary.



A game initially due to take place last Saturday week was put back due to a Covid case in the Cork camp that led to the rest of the group being classed as close contacts. Then, having been set for last night, a further delay of 24 hours was necessary. Even so, it’s still only 39 days since Cork won the 2020 title, beating Dublin in Nowlan Park.

Having waited 22 and a bit years, Cork are now hoping to emulate the back-to-back wins of 1997 and 1998. Full-back O’Leary is a loss due to a hamstring injury, necessitating a reshuffle as Ciarán Joyce drops from number 6 to 3. Ethan Twomey, wing-back up to now, is at centre-back while Brian O'Sullivan moves from midfield to left half-back, allowing Kearney to come into the side. Piaras O'Halloran is added to the substitutes.



Thankfully, the Covid issue didn't become a bigger problem, to the relief of manager Pat Ryan.

“The most important thing is we obviously had a case and it was adjudicated that we were close contacts,” he says.

“Things are different now, which kind of complicates things, in that if you’re a close contact now and you’re double-vaccinated, you can go about your business unless you have symptoms.

“A lot of fellas are double-vaccinated so they were allowed to get back out and going, but subsequently we did have some fellas who contracted it and other guys who weren’t vaccinated who had to self-isolate for ten days and have two tests before they could get back out into life again.

“We were proud of the lads in how they dealt with it and how they moved through it. In fairness, the HSE were good to us and very professional, they gave us good service and great care.

“We shut it down straightaway and every fella came back last week healthy and in good shape and we’ve minimised the spread of what is a very spreadable disease. It’s good from that point of view.

“As regards our preparation, it didn’t help it, but at the same time we’ve tried to take the positives in that it gave lads a chance to rest or gave them a break from listening to us, which mightn’t have been a bad thing, either!”

Despite the gravity of the situation, there were conspiracy theories in some quarters that it was a ruse on Cork’s part, enabling the availability of Alan Connolly and Shane Barrett if the seniors lost their All-Ireland semi-final to Kilkenny.

“You can’t dictate what people will say,” Ryan says, “that’s social media and people trying to get a story out of it but it couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Our biggest was that fellas who got Covid wouldn’t be too sick from it and that it wouldn’t spread to their families and communities. That’s all we were hoping for.

“At the end of the day, Alan and Shane are not training with us and haven’t been with us. Even if it turned out that they had been available to us, they wouldn’t have been starting.

“There might have been a question-mark as to whether they’d have even been on the panel – not because of ability but just because they haven’t been around.

“Making a plan where fellas have to stay at home and go through all this torture for a situation that didn’t even happen anyway – it’s hardly realistic.”

Of course, the seniors did win and with the minor team also in an All-Ireland final, tonight’s match is the first of three hurling deciders in five days for the county.

“Obviously, last Sunday week was a huge day for Cork hurling,” Ryan says, “beating Kilkenny, winning in Croke Park in an All-Ireland semi-final and getting back to a final.

“Credit to Kieran [Kingston] and his management team and all of the players – they’re inspiring the next group of players coming through. There’s a buzz within our squad and I know from speaking to [minor manager] Noel Furlong that there’s a buzz within their squad.

“Fellas want to be up at that level, that’s what we want, guys wanting to be inside in the Cork senior squad, wanting to be playing in Croke Park, wanting to be playing in All-Ireland senior finals.

“That’s what it’s about and it’s what our management team are trying to create and I know that it’s the same with Noel Furlong.”

Opposing Cork will be a Galway team full of All-Ireland minor medallists but, while Ryan knows it’s a tough assignment, he’s looking forward to it.

“They’ve multiple All-Ireland medals among 19- and 20-year-olds and it’s going to be a huge game but obviously we know that we’re a very good team as well,” he says.

“It’s very much a 50-50 game so it’s about whoever can get the bounce of the ball on the day and bring their A-game and impose their gameplan on the opposition will decide the game.

“It’s great for the Cork public and the Galway public to be able to go out and go to a match and bring a bit of normality to it.

“As we keep saying, it’s all about development, seeing what players can do and what character they have.

“Being able to play in front of a Cork is part of that growing for them and that development. It will be a new experience for them but a very good experience as they hopefully transition from U20s into Cork seniors going forward.”