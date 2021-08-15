Cork sensationally lose out in the All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-final

Meath 2-12

Cork 2-10

After extra-time

Cork are out of the TG4 All-Ireland ladies senior football championship after they lost out in the semi-final to Meath after extra-time.

With two minutes to go the Rebels were in control but two goals, one a penalty, saw the game go to extra-time.

Here it was nip and tuck all the way, but two last points from Emma Duggan sealed the win for Meath who now face Dublin in the final.

This was always going to be a tough test for the Rebels, as there was only two points between them in their group stage clash. Meath are on an upward curve and it shows how far they have come in the last two seasons, having come up from intermediate at the start of this year.

Cork weren't helped when they were hit with an early blow as Ciara O'Sullivan went off with a shoulder injury just eight minutes in and they missed her influence.

Meath's style of play sees them get everyone behind the ball and make it difficult for their opponents to break them down and then break at pace when they can.

Thus the first-half was a cagey affair and scores were few and far between. Eimear Kiely opened the scoring for Cork in the fourth minute, with Stacey Grimes hitting the post for Meath two minutes later.

Then came that blow for Cork with Ciara having to go off injured and Eimear Scally pointing the resultant free to put the Rebels in front.

Emma Duggan got Meath off the mark, with Vicki Wall getting their second to see the sides level, 0-2 apiece at the first water break.

Meath started to get on top and a brilliant run from Wall saw her get their third point and from the restart they regained possession.

A great pass found Niamh O'Sullivan who pointed from distance to put her side two to the good.

But Cork responded, with Kiely raising the white flag to make it a one point game and with five minutes to half-time Scally got her second from a free to see the sides level at the break, 0-4 each.

Both sides would have been disappointed with their first-half showing and had it all to do after the break.

Credit to Cork they started to second-half strongly with Scally hitting three points in the first eight minutes, two frees to put them in control.

With 40 minutes gone that lead was stretched even further when Scally took a quick sideline ball to find Sadhbh O'Leary. Her shot was half stopped by Meath keeper, Monica McGuirk but Doireann O'Sullivan was on hand to tap over the line as Cork led 1-7 to 0-4.

Duggan raised the white flag for Meath, with Doireann replying at the other end as Cork led 1-8 to 0-5 at the second water break.

But Meath showed they weren't going away easily with points from Niamh Gallogly and Stacey Grimes putting four between the sides.

But Cork looked like they had wrapped it up when Scally for their second goal with just seven minutes to go, to lead 2-8 to 0-7.

Meath kept plugging away with Gallogly making it 0-8 to 2-8. With two minutes to go Emma White was fouled and Grimes slotted home the resultant penalty to put a goal between them.

But even at that the clock looked against Meath as the game went into the last minute, but a mistake by the Cork defence saw them lose the ball and Duggan made no mistake to take it to extra-time.

Again it was close, with Grimes and Doireann exchanging scores, before the former put her side back in front. Scally equalised and it was level again at half-time in extra-time, 2-10 apiece.

But Cork failed to score again, missing a number of chances to do so and two more points from Duggan sealed the win for Meath as they march on and Cork bow out of this year's championship.

Scorers for Meath: E Duggan 1-5, S Grimes 1-2 (1-0 pen, 1f), N Gallogly, V Wall 0-2 each, N O'Sullivan 0-1.

Cork: E Scally 1-6 (5f), D O'Sullivan 1-2, E Kiely 0-2.

MEATH: M McGuirk; E Troy, M.K. Lynch, K Newe; A Leahy, A Cleary, S Ennis; O Lally, M O’Shaughnessy; O Byrne, S Grimes, N O’Sullivan; V Wall, E Duggan, B Lynch.

Subs: N Gallogly for B Lynch, M Thynne for O Lally (both 45m), E White for O Byrne (50m), K Byrne for N O'Sullivan (58m),

CORK: M O’Brien; M Ambrose, R Phelan, E Meaney; E O’Shea, M Cahalane, M Duggan; A Hutchings, H Looney; M O'Callaghan, C O’Sullivan, Á O’Sullivan; S O’Leary, E Kiely, M Scally.

Subs: D O'Sullivan for C O'Sullivan (8m inj), B O'Sullivan for A O'Sullivan (40m), L O'Mahony for E Kiely (45m), K Quirke for S O'Leary (52m), D Kiely for E Meaney; S Kelly for m Cahalane and L Coppinger for L O'Mahony started extra-time; E Cleary for B O'Sullivan (68m), A O'Sullivan for H Looney (ht in extra-time), E Kiely for M O'Callaghan (78m).

Referee: Jonathan Murphy, Carlow.