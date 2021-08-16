AUL: Greenwood prevail after an 11 goal thriller away to Churchvilla

Churchvilla 5 Greenwood B 6

IT was goals galore at Kilboy as Greenwood B eventually got the better of Churchvilla 6-5 in what was a thrilling League 3 encounter.

This game had everything as both sides just simply went gung-ho from start to finish.

The action was just three minutes in when Churchvilla took the lead and it arrived from a throw ball when Ivan Merz slipped a pass sideways to Darragh O’Mahony who picked his spot with a crisp finish to the bottom corner.

Greenwood responded almost immediately with Evan Coughlan seeing his forceful header cleared off the line.

On the break then, David Lewis delivered a sumptuous through ball for Ryan Forde who scoffs wide with the goal in view.

Alan Linehan came close when his downward header from Darragh O’Mahony’s free-kick was straight at Rob McCarthy.

And when the very impressive Darragh O’Mahony found a way through, he was foiled by a good save from McCarthy.

Play soon switched after that and it was the turn of Jack Ryan to produce a top drawer save from a blistering effort by Gregg Harrington.

Minutes later, Eric Chute was unlucky to see his low effort flash agonisingly past the post before Chute once again misses with a scooped effort that flew over.

When Kevin Monanga was fouled inside the box, Greenwood were accorded a penalty which was saved by Ryan when he pushed Coughlan’s effort from the spot – out for a corner.

From the resultant corner, the ball breaks for Harrington to hammer home the equaliser on 38.

With just a minute to the break, Greenwood were in front once again when Adam Cambridge headed home from Chute’s free-kick.

The second half burst into life fairly promptly with Chute forcing Ryan to a decent save while at the other end, Jamie O’Gorman sees his effort pushed away by Rob McCarthy.

This terrific contest continued to ebb and flow and it was Darragh O’Mahony who was unlucky to see his thumping effort from a free-kick come back off the woodwork.

O’Mahony then makes a superb run up the left flank before crossing accurately for Ivan Merz to head home the equaliser on the hour.

Five minutes later, Greenwood were in the driving seat once again when Chute fires home from the spot following a foul on Harrington inside the box.

Churchvilla responded and after O’Gorman hooks over, it was 3-3 when Ryan Forde played in Darragh O’Mahony who slotted hone neatly on 74.

After that, these two just went relentless in search of goals and from here on we saw five more goals over the remaining 20 minutes.

Greenwood nosed in front again when Chute slotted home from the spot, but minutes later, it was 4-4 after Darragh O’Mahony rifled his penalty home at the other end on 80.

And when a cracking effort by Darragh O’Mahony torpedoed into the top corner, back bounced Greenwood who made it 5-5 through Coughlan when his free deceived everyone before nestling in the net.

With just seconds remaining, Greenwood were to have the final say when Chute steered home his third to finish off what was a crazy, but highly entertaining contest.

Churchvilla captain Darragh O'Mahony (right) with Greenwood B's Shane Murphy accompanied by referee Alan Belmajdoug. Picture: Barry Peelo.

CHURCHVILLA: Jack Ryan, Alan Linehan, Ross White, Cian Murphy, Sam McSweeney, Ryan Forde, Darragh O’Mahony, Kevin Higgins, Ivan Merz, Jamie O’Gorman and David Lewis.

Subs: Daniel Gilroy and Patrick Dineen for Alan Linehan and Ross Whyte (half-time), Jack McDonald for Kevin Higgins (63).

GREENWOOD B: Rob McCarthy, Jamie Foley, Robert Dermody, Shane Murphy, Brian Moloney, Evan Coughlan, Kevin Monanga, Adam Cambridge, Eric Chute, Gregg Harrington and Luke Murphy.

Subs: Nathan Twomey for Adam Cambridge (61).

Referee: Alan Belmajdoug.