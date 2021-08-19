John Horgan: Cork must grab their chance at Croke Park, it might not come again

THERE would be a strong perception that the Cork team that runs out at Croke Park this Sunday for the county’s first All-Ireland final appearance since 2013 is ahead of schedule.

That is based very much on the fact that, in the main, it is a very young team and in terms of being involved at this stage of the championship is inexperienced.

Contrast that to Limerick, a far more experienced unit that is contesting its third final since making the big breakthrough in 2018.

That type of consistency has installed them, quite rightly, as warm favourites to retain the title and put them up there as one of the best teams of the modern era.

They have defended that title very well although it could be said, at the same time, their form in this campaign has been patchy at times But if they play at the top end of their game and are mostly consistent over the 70 minutes, the likelihood is that they will win next Sunday.

But there are always questions to be answered and Limerick’s consistency this season must be a slight worry for John Kiely and his management team.

Particularly, against Tipperary in the Munster final they were well off the pace in the opening half and their touch, by the high standards they had set, was very poor at times.

At half-time in that game, they looked to be in all sorts of bother and the Tipperary contingent at Pairc Ui Chaoimh that day were sensing that the pain that they had suffered in recent times at the hands of their opponents was about to be wiped away.

But one of the great strengths of any top team is its ability to respond to adversity and before we knew where we were, the considerable lead that Tipp had constructed after 35 minutes was swept away by an avalanche of Limerick scores in the opening 10 minutes of the second half.

It’s history now that Tipp were a well-beaten docked at the end and that Limerick’s second-half performance that day was as good if not better than we’d seen for many a long day.

In fact, if it was to be repeated there’s not a team in the country that could live with them.

Waterford smashed into them in the opening minutes of the semi-final and for the opening quarter or so of that game it looked that they too might be about to atone for the heavy losses they received in last season’s Munster and All-Ireland finals.

But slowly and surely Limerick grew into the game, took full advantage of Waterford’s wayward shooting and in the end, the outcome was signed, sealed and delivered long before the end.

Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid saves a shot on goal by Jamie Barron of Waterford. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

That is Limerick’s real strength, give them an inch and they’ll take a mile and that’s why Cork must have the pedal to the metal for the entire game on Sunday.

Some might say that Cork have not a great deal to lose, that they are in a place where few expected them to be at the commencement of the season and no matter what the outcome is going to be, Cork hurling is very much on an upward trajectory and that this squad of players is going to be around for a good stretch.

Yes, that may very well transpire but you have to take the opportunity when it presents itself.

Yes, the progress of this season has been admirable but there are never guarantees going forward.

And when, in all probability, we revert back to the round-robin stage of the championship again next season the only certainty will be the uncertainty.

The Munster championship will remain a minefield and you could find yourself out of the equation very early. Given the age profile of the current team and the calibre of player coming up through the ranks there would be confidence that would not happen but you just never know.

GUIDANCE

You would have to say that the Cork management have done a fine job thus far this season.

The character, will to win and overall attitude is very strong and that was so evident in the extra-time period of the semi-final win over Kilkenny. A lesser Cork team that day might have crumbled after the Cats' last-gasp equaliser.

No All-Ireland is won by any county now without a very strong backup on the bench.

Long gone are the days when the 15 you started with might finish the game as well. The Cork management have certainly deepened its pool of reserves and in all areas, the resources are much stronger now.

That, more than likely, will be an imperative again on Sunday and five of the starting team will need be replaced before the finish. That’s the way of the modern game now.

Cork’s goal-scoring ratio has improved considerably too and the pace in the attack has ensured that, Jack O’Connor, Shane Kingston, Robbie O’Flynn setting the right example in that regard.

There’s so much required of a team now to win an All-Ireland, grit, pace, physicality, character, a goal or two is probably going to be required too on Sunday.

Limerick have shown that they have had no bother with beating the same team twice in the one championship but John Kiely will be warier of Cork this time than he was of Waterford last season.

And beating Kilkenny in Croke Park and the manner of that win, in the end, is sure to bolster this Cork team all that bit more.

Here’s my forecast, they have it in them to give it an almighty lash next Sunday.