Cork v Limerick: Powerhouse core make champions strong favourites

THE underdog tag will not deter Kieran Kingston or Cork ahead of this year’s All-Ireland final with reigning champions Limerick.

These are heady days on Shannonside as the 2018 and 2020 All-Ireland winners go in search of a third Liam McCarthy cup in four years. John Kiely and his backroom team have nurtured a high-performance environment amongst a panel of Limerick players regarded as the fittest in the country.

Limerick’s path to this year’s decider has done little to dispel the notion that the reigning champions have lost a step or become complacent despite their recent successes. A 2-22 to 1-17 chastening of their All-Ireland final opponents and 2-29 to 3-21 defeat of Tipperary delivered a deserved provincial title before ending Waterford’s hopes courtesy of a 9-point success in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

The usual suspects form the backbone of a Limerick panel that achieved a Munster SHC three-in-a-row for the first time since 1934, 1935 and 1936 this year.

Nicky Quaid, Dan Morrissey, Declan Hannon, William O’Donoghue, Darragh O’Donovan, Gearoid Hegarty, Aaron Gillane and Tom Morrisey represents one of the strongest spines to an All-Ireland winning team in the last decade.

BALANCE

Aaron Gillane (1-17) is the only player to breach the top 10 of this year’s All-Ireland championship top scorers. Yet, Limerick’s ability to spread the goals and points evenly, no matter the opposition, is perhaps their greatest weapon and bodes well for their chances of claiming another All-Ireland title. So, Limerick are favourites and rightly so.

Kieran Kingston will not care one iota about favourites or underdogs tags. Cork has the rare benefit of heading to Croke Park for an All-Ireland final with few if any people outside their own county excepting a Rebel victory.

Many will point to this year’s minor and U20 hurling (and football) successes as a sign the good times are about to return to Cork. While 2021 is proving a hugely satisfactory year for Cork GAA’s underage teams, the truth is that none of those successes will have any bearing on the county’s seniors chances of taking down Limerick.

Yet, this current Cork team has reached Croke Park the hard way and grown hungrier, more determined and confident with each passing victory.

Defeat to Limerick in their Munster championship opener was not unexpected but the manner in which Kieran Kingston rallied his dressing room was as impressive as Cork’s subsequent wins over Clare, Dublin and Kilkenny.

That 1-37 to 1-31 semi-final defeat of Kilkenny after extra-time more than any other game reinforced Cork’s greatest quality: belief.

Despite conceding a late equalising goal, the Rebels refused to panic and played superbly during both periods of extra-time before deservedly booking their place in this year’s All-Ireland final. Gaining 0-11 from their substitutes bench allied with a growing self-belief helped Cork put away a dogged Kilkenny team. That semi-final victory also dispelled any lingering notions that this Cork team were mentally brittle and not able to deliver on the big days in Croke Park.

The statistics (courtesy of @gaa_statsman) from Cork’s most impressive win of the year back up that statement. A 61% scoring success rate, 80% success rate from their own puck-outs and a 46% won/53% lost turnover ratio are the numbers Kieran Kingston’s side must match if not better against Limerick.

Kilkenny's Eoin Cody and Conor Cahalane chasing the sliotar in Croke Park. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Aside from those encouraging statistics, Kingston and his Cork team know they have the attacking weapons to hurt Limerick.

An ability to breach opposing defences using their half-forward line’s pace has been a critical element of Cork’s 2021 successes. Jack O’Connor’s goal against Kilkenny is a case in point. Breaking the Limerick defensive lines will be extremely difficult to breach but in O’Connor, Luke Meade, Shane Kingston, Robbie O’Flynn and Conor Cahalane, Cork has pace, bags of pace. Kieran Kingston must utilise the raw speed of those players to break open Limerick’s defence or at the very least, win enough frees for Patrick Horgan to click into gear.

The half-back line of Tim O’Mahony, Mark Coleman and Eoin Cadogan will have their hands full. Yet, those defenders showed what they are capable of in the semi-final win over Kilkenny. A repeat performance would go a long way to helping Cork pull off a shock victory in the decider.

Cork are underdogs but on any given Sunday, Kieran Kingston’s team has shown that they can battle with the best.