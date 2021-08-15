As Cork found out, no lead is safe in modern hurling

THE scoreline at the end of the recent Tipperary-Waterford All-Ireland quarter-final, which Waterford won by seven points, was an imposter.

The game looked over before veering in a different direction and then jack-knifing in a heart-beat.

Waterford led by eight points with eight minutes of normal time remaining, but Tipp went into full-attack mode and chased the game down with a flurry of points.

The margin was down to three with 90 seconds remaining when a John McGrath rocket was brilliantly stopped by Shaun O’Brien.

From the resultant puckout, Neil Montgomery got inside the Tipp cover and scored a brilliant goal.

Tipp were concussed and staggering and points from Montgomery and Colin Dunford knocked them out cold before they knew it. Gone in 90 seconds.

The ending to the Clare-Cork game a week earlier had almost been more dramatic.

Clare trailed by five points with just 90 seconds of injury-time remaining when Tony Kelly was hauled down for a penalty, which he buried.

As soon as the ball hit the net, Kelly put his arm in the air and made a clear gesture to the rest of his teammates which had a simple translation. ‘win the puck-out and get it straight back into me’.

Clare did. Diarmuid Ryan launched the ball straight down on top of Kelly, who arced away from the pack underneath the ball.

Aidan McCarthy won the break and slipped the ball inside to Kelly, who was suddenly lining up a shot just two metres outside the square.

Everyone was expecting the net to bulge but Pa Collins made an incredible save.

The margins have never been tighter in this championship.

The turning point in Kilkenny’s Leinster championship success came in the dying moments of their semi-final against Wexford.

Liam Ryan’s 74th minute equalising point took the match to extra-time but the ball ended up in the net after Eoin Murphy took it down from going over the crossbar and Conor McDonald flicked it back past Murphy.

A goal at that stage would have won the match for Wexford but the decision went to Hawk-Eye, which showed that the ball had marginally cleared the bar before Murphy made the play.

Wexford’s Connal Flood is fouled in the box by Eoin Murphy of Kilkenny. Picture: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy

Wexford were blitzed in extra-time and were gone out of the championship two weeks later after losing to Clare. Fine margins.

BIG CALL

Limerick were devastating in the second half of the Munster final, but would they have been able to ignite a comeback at 10 points down if Aaron Gillane had been sent off for striking Cathal Barrett?

Limerick would have had to realign their team and play a full second half without their main out-ball option up front.

A few minutes later, Gillane engineered Seamus Flanagan’s goal, which reduced the margin to five points.

Even when Gillane did stay on the field, Tipp could still have changed the course of that match immediately afterwards. From the resultant free, Sean Finn lost the ball in the sun and Jake Morris swiped a loose shot just wide.

Would 13-points have been much of a margin for Limerick to chase down? Without Gillane, it almost certainly would have been.

Limerick’s Aaron Gillane reacts to a missed chance. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

The drama then went to a whole new level on Sunday when Kilkenny trailed Cork by six points late on before bringing the game to extra-time with an Adrian Mullen goal from the last play.

The game oscillated so wildly throughout that anything could have happened next.

There haven’t been as many Hitchcockian plots and subplots this summer as there was in the brilliant 2018 championship which was heavily defined by the hunter and hunted analogy, where hunting down substantial leads was one of its most common trends; in 11 games that summer, one team chased down a huge lead and reeled the opposition in, or else almost did.

Some of those matches produced storylines that you couldn’t make up; the Tipperary-Waterford infamous ‘ghost goal’ game, which denied Waterford a win — when they looked almost out of sight in the second half — and, which ultimately cost them a place in the top three in the round robin; Limerick led Galway by eight points with two minutes of normal time remaining the All-Ireland final and were hanging on for their lives at the death, when Joe Canning had a long-range free to draw the match.

Much of the modern game has been defined by incredible levels of strength and conditioning, but greater mental strength and belief has also been a by-product of those advancements.

Teams know they can keep going, that the gas is in the tank if they have to empty it when trying to chase down what would have often appeared in the past to be an insurmountable challenge.

The increase in point scoring, where if a team gains momentum and can score a raft of points in a handful of minutes, has also made it easier to rein teams in. In the past, the only chance teams had of staging a remarkable comeback was by bagging a hat full of goals.

Not anymore. It has been a really good championship so far, but the standard has got better as the summer has progressed.

So has the drama.

And as the fine margins have already shown this year, anything is always possible in hurling.