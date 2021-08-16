Shane Nolan goal fires Castlehaven past Dohenys in West Cork JAFC

Castlehaven 1-13 Dohenys 0-5

IN this clash of the second teams, Castlehaven displayed the greater cutting edge in attack which enabled them to coast to victory in this recent Carbery JAFC first-round encounter at Rosscarbery.

Dohenys will now have to try and gain entry via the backdoor knowing that an improvement up front, as their attack managed just a single point from play, will have to be forthcoming if they hope to remain in the hunt for the Mick McCarthy Cup.

The winners scored the only goal of the game in the 13th minute when Shane Nolan flicked a Robbie Minihane delivery to the net.

This was a crucial score in a low-scoring opening half which ended with the Haven retiring leading on a 1-3 to 0-1 scoreline. With Dohenys using a player in the role of sweeper they managed to match their rivals, but possession was not converted into scores by their front runners who had to wait until the third quarter before Gareth Crowley registered their only point from play.

While the Haven took a while to settle also, they were boosted by Shane Nolan’s goal and thereafter worked their scores with growing confidence.

The half-time switch that saw Rhys Coakley and Cathal Daly man midfield helped the losers and a pointed free by the former enabled them to cut the deficit soon after the resumption.

However, the vastly experienced Shane Hurley along with Robbie Minihane replied with points to restart a now slick moving Haven attack, where Alex Minihane along with Shane Hurley ended up joint top point scorers, kept the Dohenys defence on their toes.

As the points flowed Dohenys needed a goal to remain in the hunt and the nearest they came was when Rhys Coakley, after a lung-bursting surging solo run, brought an excellent save out of Haven net minder Colm O’Driscoll.

Scorers for Castlehaven: S Nolan 1-2 (0-2 f), A Minihane, S Hurley 0-3 each, K O’Donovan 0-2, R Minihane, A Whelton, D Cahalane 0-1 each.

Dohenys: G Crowley 0-2 (0-1 f), R Coakley 0-2 f, R Jennings 0-1 f.

CASTLEHAVEN: C O’Driscoll; T Collins, T O’Leary, S Walsh; D Whelton, C O’Sullivan, D O’Mahony; Whelton, P O’Brien; S Hurley, R Minihane, T O’Mahony; A Minihane, S Nolan, K O’Donovan.

Subs: J McNulty for D Whelton, D Cahalane for P O’Brien.

DOHENYS: D Kelly; K Cotter, T O’Leary, J Burke; P O’Mahony, Declan Collins, J Collins; C Daly, Darragh Collins; C O’Shea, A O’Donovan, R Coakley; A Brickley, G Crowley, A Crowley.

Subs: D O’Farrell for P O’Mahony, R Jennings for A Brickley, R Crowley for K Cotter.

Referee: Liam O’Shea (Carbery Rangers).