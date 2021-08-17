Colin Healy: Pace in attack has been key to Cork City's good form lately

CORK CITY manager Colin Healy was delighted by the performance against Cobh Ramblers, as they convincingly defeat their local rivals 4-0 at Turner's Cross.

“I thought the boys were fantastic. I thought we defended very well. We got some great goals.

"We could have got more but it’s a great three points. We started well. It was a great goal by Beineon (O’Brien-Whitmarsh). The two boys up top, Cian (Murphy) and Beineon are in good form at the moment, and they are on to everything.

"Their work-rate is fantastic. It was great to see Beineon get a good goal, and he could have got more, but it’s good for strikers to get goals.

“Cobh did cause us a few problems. Nathan O’Connell was dropping in between the defenders and midfielders, and he was causing us problems, but we sorted that out.

"The second goal made Cobh come out and with the pace, we have up top, it’s frightening, with Beineon, Murphy, Dylan (McGlade), and Darragh Crowley, and Darragh has been brilliant for us.

Cork City manager Colin Healy congratulates Barry Coffey at Turner's Cross on Friday. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

"Then bringing the likes of Bagsy (Cian Bargary) and Sean Kennedy on; it’s pace, and defenders don’t like playing against pace. We had a game plan going into the game and probably changed it at half-time.

It was great to get the win. It was another three points. Hopefully, now, push forward to the Cabinteely game next week and get another three points there, and keep going that way.”

City’s victory against Ramblers was the first time they have recorded back-to-back wins this season. The Rebel Army have scored 11 goals in four games but Healy feels that stopping opposing teams from scoring is still something they need to be focusing on.

“The attacking players; they are in form, but the most important thing is the we don’t leak too many goals.

"The lads were brilliant at the back. Josh (Honohan) and Cian (Coleman), were fantastic. Gordon Walker and Ronan ( Hurley) were as well. They all put in a good shift tonight, and we were rewarded with three points, and we got some great goals.”

The difference between the teams in terms of fitness was evident to see. That conditioning will be needed if City are to have any chance of reaching the play-offs.

“The fitness levels have always been there. The lads' fitness levels are very good. They work hard in training.

"There are in good condition. They are young. They want to play games. Sometimes here, against Bray we gave away silly goals but you go back to the Galway game, the last 20 minutes were probably different, they managed that game well.

“The lads performed, so hopefully that continues. The aim is to win every match but all the focus now will be on Cabinteely and to go up there and get three points.

“We still have George Heaven, Jonas Hakkinen, Beats (Steven Beattie) and Gearoid (Morrissey) to come back.

"There are a lot of players that need to come back from injury, but the boys at the moment are doing great.”

Next for City is a trip to Dublin to face a Cabinteely side that have defeated The Rebel Army in their two meetings this season.