New Cobh Ramblers boss calls for patience after heavy loss to Cork City

COBH Ramblers suffered a bruising derby defeat on the road against local rivals Cork City last Friday night.

Although Cobh were unlucky to lose at Turner's Cross back in March, on this particular occasion there could be absolutely no complaints about the result.

But taking stock of the bigger picture and last Friday’s result aside, solid structures long term are being put in place for Cobh Ramblers and one bad result will not change this.

Realistically at this stage of the season, with Ramblers now 11 points off the playoffs with just eight games remaining in the league, it is essentially now all about rebuilding for 2022.

Although in theory there are still enough points to play for to turn things around, Cobh will need a good number of teams ahead of them also to completely fall away.

Ramblers were missing their two regular centre-backs through suspension in Charlie Lyons and Ben O’Riordan, which ultimately proved to be a big loss on the night.

Although Cobh could easily have been level at halftime, the second City goal proved decisive in deciding the final outcome.

As interim manager Darren Murphy suggested in his comments in recent days, this is essentially a rebuilding process taking place at Cobh Ramblers that will require patience and time.

We are in three weeks now. It is going to take time for them to get to know us and us to get to know them.”

Off the field, Ramblers have made strides. They appear to be putting structures in place to feel that the long term for League Of Ireland football in Cobh is absolutely fine.

Murphy feels Cobh Ramblers have made great progress.

“They have done an excellent job and I think everyone around can see that. That is what you want a club to be doing, especially as a player or as a fan.

“You want to be coming into a club that you like is your home. They have really created that atmosphere. They are really ambitious and they want to go forward.

“You can clearly see off the pitch the amount of work they have put in, which is great to see.”

Cobh Ramblers fans Eamonn Duggan and Michael O'Donovan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Ramblers will be very much looking to get over this loss to City quickly, starting with the home clash against UCD on Saturday.

All in all, there are plenty of games left for Cobh to still end the 2021 campaign on a positive note.

The City result aside, things had been going reasonably well for Ramblers in recent weeks.

Cobh will be hoping that when UCD come to St Colman’s Park, they can get the derby defeat out of their system quickly.