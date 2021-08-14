Colin Healy will be happy Cork City have won back to back games for the first time this season with a big win over Cobh

THIS wasn’t your typical local derby game between Cork City and Cobh Ramblers.

There wasn’t that bite to the game that we witnessed in the previous games between the sides this season, especially at St Colman’s Park when Cobh secured a one nil victory.

However, it resulted in three points for Colin Healy’s Cork City side and I’ve no doubt he won’t mind that the entertainment factor may not have been of good value.

Both sides had won a game a piece heading into this game, and although the bragging rights may have been important to supporters in particular, but for both managers, more importantly three points for their side would give them a chance to push for a play-off spot.

The win for City meant they jumped ahead of Rambler’s while it also secured City’s first back-to-back victory this season.

While the game wasn’t close and as entertaining as we would have hoped, it did have plenty of goals and that’s a huge positive and it gave the City fans plenty to cheer about.

A brace from Barry Coffey and a goal a piece from Beneoin O’Brien Whitmarsh and Cian Murphy secured a well deserved victory.

City got off to the best possible start scoring in the sixth minute from O’Brien Whitmarsh lobbed an out-rushing Seán Barron.

Not the ideal start from Cobh and in fact it took them a while to settle after conceding so early in the game.

City had a chance to double their lead minutes later when Alec Byrne found himself one on one with the keeper, however his shot went inches wide much to the relief of Dave O’Leary, who was dispossessed in the middle of the park.

Cobh’s Pierce Philips had a good opportunity to get the equaliser following a good move between him and the impressive Nathan O’Connell however the former saw his shot rattle the crossbar.

Once Cobh settled they began to play some lovely football and troubled City on a few occasions.

O’Leary and O’Connell battled hard and linked up well in the middle of the park while Lee Devitt did well in the back.

Also keeper Seán Barron was called upon on two occasions and did great to deny O’Brien Whitmarsh.

Cobh piled on the pressure and O’Connell and Ciaran Griffin played a lovely one two for the latter to strike but a good save by Mark McNulty denied the youngster an equaliser and the home side led at the break.

The second half started pretty much the same as the first with City scoring early on.

Barry Coffey tapped in a rebound from Dylan McGlades initial shot.

Their third followed soon after when Dave O’Leary was caught in possession and Cian Murphy slotted home City’s third.

City’s fitness proved crucial in this half and their pace up top was too much for the Cobh defence.

It’s fair to say the suspension of their two centre halves from last week Ben O’Riordan and Charlie Lyons proved to be a big loss for Cobh.

Last Friday's game wasn’t a great spectacle of football by any means.

Neither team played attractive football, however I didn’t expect they would in this local derby.

There were glimpses of nice play from certain individuals such as Byrne and McGlade for City while O’Connell and O’Leary did well for Cobh however it was disappointing to see a lack of grit and passion from Cobh that we witnessed in the last game between these sides but they can’t be faulted for their efforts and credit to City who attacked right from the kick off and continued to good run of form, their sixth game unbeaten.

There wasn’t many 50/50 tackles either that you would normally see in these derby games.

That hunger was missing and thus resulted in a one sided second half performance that was dominated mainly by City.

City will now get back to the training ground and prepare for their away trip to Cabinteely while Cobh will host UCD at St Colman’s Park this weekend.