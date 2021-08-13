An effective kick-out plan will be key if Cork football is to rebuild

IT IS that time of year again, where we ask the big question — where to now for Cork football?

The damaging defeat in the Munster final at the hands of Kerry over two weeks ago will take a long time to recover from, while the All-Ireland U20 semi-final reversal at the hands of Offaly was extremely disappointing given the impressive manner of Cork’s provincial victory.

When you lose to your main rivals on a scoreline of 4-22 to 1-9 there cannot be too many positives, although Kiskeam’s Sean Meehan gave a brilliant individual display in shackling Kerry’s main dangerman David Clifford, to give us the one bright talking point.

Losing in that manner means that everything has to be questioned; management, the panel, the tactics. Nothing is off-limits.

And while all those can be changed the one obvious conclusion we can make is that Cork will not be a major player at the business end of the championship until they are back playing regular Division 1 football in the league.

Kerry’s David Clifford and Sean Meehan of Cork battling for the ball. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

There is no county in Ireland that is contending for Sam that is not in Division 1 on a regular basis. Sure, Mayo were down in Division 2 with Cork this year, but they jumped straight back up to the top flight, with ease, while Cork ended up in a relegation play-off against Westmeath after failing to negotiate what looked, on paper at least, to be a very winnable looking Division 2 South group with Kildare, Clare and Laois.

Probably the biggest question is as to whether Ronan McCarthy and his backroom staff are the right team to drive Cork football forward. They were certainly moving things in the right direction with the Super 8 qualification back in 2019, but since then progression has stalled.

Somewhere between that Super 8 campaign and the Munster Championship of 2020 Cork’s positive attacking approach regressed, and the fortunes of the team went south with it.

The footballers’ seeming reluctance to kick the ball forward says a lot. Kicking the ball forwards brings with it the risk of turnovers, but ultimately if you are going to penetrate well-organised defences a team simply must do this. Slow, laborious build-up play simply does not cut it.

The lack of an effective kick-out strategy is a huge black mark against the Cork management team.

Every competitive team has one, yet Cork plough on with none. Not having a kick-out strategy means you are effectively handing your opponents considerably more primary possession in every game, which invariably means that this opposition gets far more scoring opportunities as well. Cork football simply must stop handicapping itself in this manner.

New blood will be needed in terms of playing personnel as well. The victorious Munster U20 team has to be mined, with a number of players looking the part in that triumph. Aghada’s Diarmuid Phelan and Kanturk’s Tommy Walsh looked like two players who could certainly make the step up in defence, while Newcestown’s David Buckley looked a classy operator and a good shout to jump up to senior duty.

Diarmuid Phelan shone for the Cork U20s in recent weeks. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Of course, possibly the stand out player against Kerry was Clyda Rovers’ Conor Corbett, who bagged 2-4 against the Kingdom, but a devastating cruciate ligament injury ended his campaign, and it is likely that it will severely hamper his 2022 campaign as well.

The dual pair of Brian Hayes and Jack Cahalane look like they both could play both codes at senior level for Cork. At this early juncture, it is hard to know where they will end up, but Hayes playing hurling and Cahalane playing football might be the best fit.

The footballers are crying out for players like Cahalane, someone with a bit of flair who can unlock defences with effective kick passing. The Castlehaven footballer is still U20 next year, so time is very much on his side, but if Cork are going to change the way they play they need players like him, Buckley and St Vincent’s Blake Murphy feeding the likes of Cathail O’Mahony and Conor Corbett inside.

That day may well come. It’s just a case of how much pain will have to be endured before it does.