An effective kick-out plan will be key if Cork football is to rebuild

And while all those can be changed the one obvious conclusion we can make is that Cork will not be a major player at the business end of the championship until they are back playing regular Division 1 football in the league.
New blood will be needed in terms of playing personnel as well. The victorious Munster U20 team has to be mined, with a number of players looking the part in that triumph. Aghada’s Diarmuid Phelan and Kanturk’s Tommy Walsh looked like two players who could certainly make the step up in defence, while Newcestown’s David Buckley looked a classy operator and a good shout to jump up to senior duty.