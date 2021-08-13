Cobh Ramblers target derby glory at Turner's Cross

FOLLOWING their derby victory over Cork City in May, Cobh Ramblers boldly declared that Cork was claret and blue.

The St Colman’s Park side will be most definitely hoping that those bragging rights remain in Cobh come full time this Friday night.

Ramblers will make the short trip to Turner’s Cross when they face City on Friday night, hoping to maintain their unbeaten start to life under new first team boss Darren Murphy.

Given the form of both of these local rivals heading into this particular clash, it overall promises to be an intriguing local derby contest.

From a Cobh perspective, they will be seeking to keep their promising start to life under the Murphy era going, with Ramblers now unbeaten in four.

Speaking to The Echo, Murphy described how his Ramblers players will be eagerly anticipating the clash against City on Friday.

“I’m more excited for the lads and a big derby game for them to be playing in. They deserve every big game that they get and it is exciting for both clubs as well.

“Friday night is a big opportunity for both clubs and both sets of players. You don’t need much motivation to go out and perform in this sort of a game.

Being a Cork football supporter, looking at the table from the outside, hopefully better times are ahead.

“They are always going to be good games. I know Colin (Healy) well and he is passionate about his football. I am sure he is going to try to have them perform Friday night.

“We will have to be ready for that and be on our toes. A lot of these games are tight, they are derby games.

“Hopefully we will just get a good performance out of our lads and we will be sending them out there to enjoy it.”

Cobh Ramblers manager Darren Murphy with Conor Meade and Fran Rocket. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

From watching the home clash with Athlone Town last weekend at St Colman’s Park, there is a great buzz surrounding Cobh Ramblers at the moment.

The club is doing great work and making great strides, with the long-term future looking very much a bright one for Ramblers.

There is a confidence instilled in the Ramblers side since Darren Murphy took charge, with Cobh trying to play an attacking style of football and be confident in possession when they get the chance.

Ramblers come into this clash one point ahead of their local rivals City. While Cobh also are currently eight points behind the promotion playoff places.

But regardless at the very minimum, Ramblers will very much want to end this season on a positive note, ahead of a big year for the club in 2022 with the 100th anniversary celebrations.

The work rate of this Ramblers side also cannot be disputed, with this evidenced by the players battling well to secure a draw against Athlone despite being reduced to nine men during the 90 minutes through sending’s off to Charlie Lyons and Ben O’Riordan, with it yet to be officially confirmed at the time of writing if their suspension kicks in for this derby game.

When the two teams faced off back in May at St Colman’s Park, Jake Hegarty scored the famous winning goal to secure Cobh their first league win over City in 26 years.

Although going down to defeat on the opening night of the 2021 season at Turner’s Cross back in March, Ramblers produced a very good performance which arguably was enough to secure at least a draw, if not all three points.

This time around with spectators in attendance on Friday night, it should add to what should be a tasty encounter.

Ramblers will take encouragement heading to Turners Cross from their recent draw against Shelbourne, a game that saw Cobh produce a solid display at Tolka Park.

There are a number of players on both sides very much familiar with one another and have had spells playing for the club they will be lining out against as opposition this Friday.

Also for Ramblers, Cork City attacking legend John O’Flynn is now a part of the first team coaching setup in Cobh under Darren Murphy, who himself of course also is a former City player.

While now a member of the Cork City first team coaching staff is Declan Coleman, someone who was up to a few weeks ago the assistant manager at Ramblers prior to the departure of Stuart Ashton.

Given that Cork City have seen an upsurge in form in recent weeks, it will be a big test but one which Darren Murphy will have Ramblers well primed for.