Cork ladies footballers prepare for semi-final clash with Meath

As SuperValu continues its sponsorship of the Cork senior ladies football team for the eight year in a row, it announced that they are providing the ladies with their post-training dinners. The meals from their ‘Freshly Prepared By’ range will be provided every week to each player to ensure they get the correct nutritional and tasty meals they require for their championship preparations.

The newly launched range of more than 90 nutritious home-cooked style convenient meals and side dishes has been developed by a team of top chefs and local producers. The range will allow the girls to have convenient meals post-training sessions and games without compromising taste, quality, and nutrition.

Commenting on the initiative, Cork ladies footballers nutritionist, Jonny Holland said: “SuperValu’s support is ongoing across our training and match day preparations. This additional support through the provision of the ‘Freshly Prepared By’ range has been really welcomed as it provides the girls with top quality protein and carb-based meals which aid our recovery and preparation for training and matches while giving the girls more time to focus on their performance.

“The team are hugely grateful for the help and support from SuperValu and the feedback on these meals has been really positive.” Ephie Fitzgerald, Cork manager said: “Providing nutritional meals to the players throughout their week is hugely beneficial to the girls. It ensures they can correctly fuel themselves for their busy workload and also save time in what is a hectic schedule for them.

“The quality of the SuperValu products is as always excellent and fits very well with the team model we have. We look forward to our continued successful partnership.” Speaking about the new additional support, Tara Clifford, SuperValu marketing manager said: “When we spoke with the ladies about their nutritional requirements at the beginning of the season, it became very clear that our ‘Freshly Prepared By’ range ticked all the boxes. It’s made freshly in-store by our experts using only the best quality produce. It is perfectly suited to their nutritional and time requirements.

“They are a fantastic team and fantastic role models to younger girls. They have been monumental in the development of Ladies Gaelic football over the last two decades, they are a credit to themselves and their county.” The Cork ladies feature strongly in SuperValu’s Bring it On Campaign which was launched in June. SuperValu, together with the GAA, announced their commitment to increasing participation among people from diverse backgrounds in GAA sports by 30% by 2025.

The Cork senior ladies footballers take on Meath at 3.30pm this coming Sunday, August 15, at Croke Park in the TG4 All-Ireland semi-final.