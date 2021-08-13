Cork ladies footballers face tough test in Croke Park against Meath

IT'S a trip to Croke Park for the Cork ladies footballers on Sunday as they take on Meath in the TG4 All-Ireland senior championship semi-final.

The other semi-final sees Dublin take on Mayo, with the former and Cork the favourites to meet in another final.

But while Dublin should be too strong for their opponents Cork know they are in for a tough afternoon on Sunday, throw-in 3.30pm.

These two sides met in the group stages and it was close all through, with Cork winning by two points in the end.

A goal just before half-time from Brid O'Sullivan proved the vital score in their win against a side that is improving with every game.

Meath have been on an upward curve now for the last few seasons and don't rule them out from winning the senior title in the next few years.

They are the one side that are really threatening the domination of Cork and Dublin for more than 10 years now. Others have come close but no-one has been able to break the stranglehold of the big two.

But now in Meath we possibly have true contenders to break that domination and they certainly won't fear taking on Cork. They have a team packed with quality players, who are getting better and better with every game and will have learned a lot since that defeat to the Rebels a month or so ago.

Have no doubt Cork will be facing a better and more battle-hardened team and in the likes of Emma Duggan, Niamh O'Sullivan and Orlagh Laffy have outstanding attacking players. Defensively they will be led by Aoibheann Leahy and Aoibhin Cleary and add in their taliswoman Vikki Wall, it's going to be a serious test for Cork.



Speaking on getting to the semi-final Meath manager Eamonn Murray said: “It means everything to me. It is beyond my wildest dreams to ever get this far. I knew they would, but I didn’t think I’d be with them at that stage. I thought it might take two or three years to get that far.

“The last year for us has been out of this world. Intermediate champions before Christmas, League champions, Division 1 football, and now a senior championship semi-final.

“Anything is possible for this bunch of girls here. They train three or four nights a week, they enjoy it. There’s never a bad word out of them, they just love being together and the friendship they have.

“We showed no fear against Armagh and that’s how we are going to play Cork, roll it on.”

Cork will be well aware of Meath's 'no fear' attitude and will have to be prepared for the physical encounter they are going to get.

Being involved in tough, physical encounters is nothing new for the Rebels and they certainly won't be worried about it.

Cork's biggest issue this year has been injuries with key players like Doireann O'Sullivan, Maire O'Callaghan and Orla Finn, to name a few, all side-lined at various stages over the campaign.

Orla won't be fit to play on Sunday and Marie is facing a late fitness test but all the rest should be available for selection.

Ephie has made no secret of the fact their focus was very much on the championship this year as they bid to end Dublin's stranglehold on the title.

Reaching the league final was an added bonus as all those games were used as preparation for the champinship campaign and it was needed.

Players missing through injury and then picking up injuries during games meant they had to dig deep into the squad at times and credit to all they responded when asked.

Group wins over Meath and Tipperary were followed up with a quarter-final win over Waterford to reach the semi.

In all those games Cork had to dig deep at times, with tough battles against Meath and Waterford in particular.

They will stand to the Rebels tomorrow where they will need the likes of Roisin Phelan and Melissa Duggan to lead their defence.

Hannah Looney will be key at midfield pairing and up front there are plenty of options, with Ciara O'Sullivan in outstanding form so far this year, backed up by others like Sadhbh O'Leary and Eimear Scally.

It's not going to be an easy one for Cork on Sunday but at the end of the day's action the most likely scenario will be Cork and Dublin to fight it out again in another final.