Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 10:32

Mark Keane set to feature in Cork county football final with Mitchelstown

Collingwood agreed to let the 21-year-old return to Leeside early
Cork’s Mark Keane and Colin O’Riordan of Tipperary battling in 2020. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Eamonn Murphy

MARK Keane, the goal-scoring hero of the Cork footballers' win over Kerry in 2020, could be available for his club's upcoming county final.

The Aussie Rules player returned to Cork three weeks before the end of the regular AFL season. That opens up the possibility of him lining out for Mitchelstown against Rockchapel on Saturday, August 21 in the delayed IAFC final.

Keane is contracted to Collingwood for the 2022 campaign and lined out four times for them in recent months, having injured his finger early on this year.

Mark Keane of the Magpies spoils in a marking contest against West Coast Eagles back in April. Picture: Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images
Mark Keane of the Magpies spoils in a marking contest against West Coast Eagles back in April. Picture: Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The return frees Keane up to play for Mitchelstown from September when the 2021 club competitions begin, and with Ballygiblin in hurling. Cork senior footballer Cathail O'Mahony and U20 hurler Darragh Flynn are also from the area.

