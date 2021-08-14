Clubs across Cork prepare for festival of Féile games

THE next two weekends are going to be busy ones for U15 club sides across Cork.

On Saturday next, August 21, the Féile hurling and camogie tournaments take place and the following Saturday, August 28, it’s the turn of the footballers and ladies footballers to take centre stage.

Covid restrictions mean there is no big national event planned as per other years but there will be a special event held in Thurles in a few weeks time to mark the 50th anniversary of the first Féile.

As the Cork hurlers are in the All-Ireland minor hurling on August 21 the semi-finals and finals will be played at a later date. It is planned to play the premier final on Monday night and other finals at a slightly later date. Should the Cork minor game be switched to the Sunday before the senior final then the hurling Féile will be played to a conclusion on the Saturday.

Blackrock won the first Féile 50 years ago and captain of the side was Finbarr Delaney, who came along to the launch of this year’s local events at Blackrock Hurling Club.

Up until this year he and his team-mates held an unique record as they were the only U15 winners of the title, as after the first year it was moved to U14, where it has remained until this season.

It has gone back to U15 and it remains to be seen if this will be the way going forward in future years. The move up the age grade is a big plus to U14 players who lost out last year due to the pandemic and were unable to take part in the tournament.

The Premier 1 hurling winners will be Cork’s representatives in Thurles for the tournament to mark the 50 anniversary.

Finbarr Delaney with the sliotar used in the 1971 Féile hurling final, the first one held. He was captain of the Blackrock side that won the national competition. The sliotar was signed by all the players and is a cherished memory of the day and is the property of manager of the team Eamon O’Donoghue.

Later in October there will be another event held at Croke Park, during the mid-term break, where a number of sides will be asked to play. Full details of the Croke Park event have yet to be confirmed.

But for now players and coaches will be concentrating on the local games which will take place all across the city and county over the coming two Saturdays.

Clubs should have details by now of their groups and venues for both.

Neilus Carroll, chairperson of the Cork Ladies Gaelic Football Association said: “The Cork LGFA is delighted to be taking part once again in the John West Féile Competition.

“This year is the 50th anniversary of this competition which showcases the talent of our young players throughout the county.

“It is a great opportunity for these players to be involved in this prestigious event. Best of luck to everyone taking part.”

Speaking on behalf of the Cork Camogie Association, PRO Louise Weldon saiid: “Following on from hosting National Feile in 2019, Cork County Board and juvenile committee are looking forward to August 21 where we will see 54 Féile teams take to the pitches.

“With seven divisions in Cork Camogie Féile, each division will comprise of two groups of four teams, the winners of each group will then progress to a final on the evening of the 21st.

“Division 7 is made up of six teams, two groups of three. Coordinators are busy preparing the schedules at the moment and are looking to secure referees, while clubs are focusing on their training.

“Féile is a right of passage for our young players and moving the age from 14 to 15 is very welcome, especially this year when it had to be cancelled in 2020.

“Our focus as always is on the players and we look forward to a great weekend,” concluded Louise.

At the launch Finbarr Delaney showed the players selected to represent the various clubs the sliotar that was used in the final and was then signed afterwards by all the panel.

Manager of the winning Rockies side was Eamonn O’Donoghue and he is the proud custodian of the sliotar.