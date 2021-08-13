Cork await either Tyrone or Donegal in All-Ireland minor football semi

LONG after Semple Stadium had emptied the strains of a Kings of Leon ditty could be heard emanating from the direction of the Cork dressing-room.

The jubilant minor footballers were in full flow just as they had been in the closing 10 or so minutes of a memorable Munster final against a brave Limerick outfit.

With only about eight minutes of regulation time remaining the Shannonsiders led by a point, 0-13 to 1-9, and had genuine thoughts of ending a 65-year wait for only their second title.

Little did anyone know, however, that captain Darragh Murray’s eighth point after 52 minutes would be their last because Cork placed Limerick under siege in the remaining time.

A lot of the credit must go to the management team, headed up by Ballincollig’s Michael O’Brien, as they made the right calls in terms of looking to their bench and moving players around.

Two of the five substitutes, Dylan Crowley (Urhan) and Luke O’Herlihy (St Michael’s), supplied a point apiece in that dramatic finish, when Cork kicked eight points without response in a 1-17 to 0-13 victory.

The others also made a telling impact, Alan Kelleher (St Colum’s), Fionn Crowley (St Finbarr’s) and Bryan Hayes (Nemo Rangers) helping turn the game Cork’s way.

Crowley levelled matters to kick-start the points’ rush as James O’Driscoll (Castlehaven) added one either side of a couple from the outstanding Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket) before O’Driscoll pounced again.

And Cork put the tie to bed with three more scores in as many minutes added on at the end with Rory O’Shaughnessy (St Michael’s), Sam Copps (Mallow) and O’Hanlon hitting the target.

Join-captains Rory O'Shaughnessy and Hugh O'Connor lift the Tadhg Crowley Cup after the win over Limerick. INPHO/Ken Sutton

“We won everything around the middle where we had been struggling for a lot of the game. It was great just to finish so strong,” said O’Brien afterwards.

I think all five subs made a huge impact. They brought a bit more energy into the middle of the pitch. From there, we were able to create space and create scores.”

Cork had struggled to cope with the physicality of Murray, Jack Somers and Emmet Ritger until they changed things around, including bringing Shane O’Connell (Kilshannig) from full-back, where he was outstanding, to the middle.

“Shane at full-back, too, was excellent and then when he went to midfield, where he plays for his club, Shane brought that energy, and a lot of it, when we needed it.”

Cork players celebrate their victory in the Electric Ireland Munster minor football championship final against Limerick at Semple Stadium. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Yet, it was young O’Connor’s name that was on everyone’s lips for the simple reason that without him Cork wouldn’t have won.

Apart from scoring 1-7, bringing his tally for the campaign to 1-20, the Newmarket player was heavily involved as well.

Despite his brilliant fourth minute goal, Cork went 18 minutes without adding to it.

“Our scoring rate was 30% in the first-half and it was under 50 in the first-half against Kerry, as well, so there is still a lot to work on there.

“As for Hugh? He played last year, as well, and is a top class player. He showed it again on Wednesday night.”

Limerick put it up to Cork despite trailing for the majority of the game.

“It was fierce hard-fought. The first 15 minutes were nip and tuck and we never really got going until the last 10 minutes.

“We were a point down at the last water break and won by seven so we finished really strong. But again, we have an awful lot to work on from that performance.

“We told them this is going to be all about heart and we have 15 minutes to stay in the championship,.

“We told them to go for it and that if we didn't, our season would be over and we wouldn't be going training this weekend.

“The players themselves knew they didn't want it to finish here, so they just went for it,” O’Brien concluded.

Cork now turn their attentions to an All-Ireland semi-final against the Ulster champions, the identity which will be known tonight after the Tyrone-Donegal final.

Tyrone are the fancies, having chalked up 9-37 in their wins over Down and Fermanagh.

Donegal have played a game more but struggled to get over Monaghan and Armagh in low-scoring ties.