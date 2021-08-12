Limerick forward Peter Casey cleared for  Cork clash; Ger Millerick set to miss All-Ireland hurling final

LIMERICK forward Peter Casey has had his red card against Waterford rescinded, clearing him to face Cork in the All-Ireland hurling final on August 22.

After reviewing video evidence, the Central Hearings Committee over-turned his dismissal for a clash off the ball with Conor Gleeson in last weekend's All-Ireland semi-final win over Waterford.

Referee John Keenan flashed Casey a red card in the 60th minute last Saturday on the basis of information from his umpires but video footage wasn’t conclusive that Casey headbutted Gleeson.

The lively forward had struck 0-10 from play in his three games this summer and had been in top form. In the Munster semi-final win over Cork in July he gave away a penalty for pulling down Conor Cahalane but when he returned from the sin bin had a fine much, causing Niall O'Leary real problems.

Meanwhile, Cork are set to be without man-marker Ger Millerick who started all four championship games this season but was withdrawn before half-time of the win over Kilkenny with a hamstring injury.

TJ Reid of Kilkenny in action against Luke Meade and Ger Millerick of Cork. Picture: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

The young Fr O'Neill's defender was replaced by 35-year-old Douglas veteran Eoin Cadogan at the weekend, and he did a fine job curbing TJ Reid.

Cadogan, superb in the last clash with Limerick and Man of the Match for shutting down Aaron Gillane in 2019, is likely to start the All-Ireland final now.

Cork also have Damien Cahalane, Colm Spillane and Seán O'Leary Hayes in reserve.

The Cork hurlers will host a press conference ahead of the game this Saturday, where manager Kieran Kingston, selector Diarmuid O'Sullivan, captain Patrick Horgan and Millerick, will speak with reporters.