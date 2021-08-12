Limerick forward Peter Casey cleared for  Cork clash; Ger Millerick set to miss All-Ireland hurling final

LIMERICK forward Peter Casey has had his red card against Waterford rescinded, clearing him to face Cork in the All-Ireland hurling final on August 22.
After reviewing video evidence, the Central Hearings Committee over-turned his dismissal for a clash off the ball with Conor Gleeson in last weekend's All-Ireland semi-final win over Waterford.
Referee John Keenan flashed Casey a red card in the 60th minute last Saturday on the basis of information from his umpires but video footage wasn’t conclusive that Casey headbutted Gleeson.
The lively forward had struck 0-10 from play in his three games this summer and had been in top form. In the Munster semi-final win over Cork in July he gave away a penalty for pulling down Conor Cahalane but when he returned from the sin bin had a fine much, causing Niall O'Leary real problems.
Meanwhile, Cork are set to be without man-marker Ger Millerick who started all four championship games this season but was withdrawn before half-time of the win over Kilkenny with a hamstring injury.
The young Fr O'Neill's defender was replaced by 35-year-old Douglas veteran Eoin Cadogan at the weekend, and he did a fine job curbing TJ Reid.
Cork also have Damien Cahalane, Colm Spillane and Seán O'Leary Hayes in reserve.
The Cork hurlers will host a press conference ahead of the game this Saturday, where manager Kieran Kingston, selector Diarmuid O'Sullivan, captain Patrick Horgan and Millerick, will speak with reporters.