Wed, 11 Aug, 2021 - 14:00

Knocknagree GAA community in shock at the sudden passing of their secretary Michael Dilworth

Much of the credit for Knocknagree’s rapid upward spiral goes to a number of individuals including Michael Dilworth on nurturing the games at juvenile level. 
Knocknagree GAA community in shock at the sudden passing of their secretary Michael Dilworth

Knocknagree football captain Matthew Dilworth pictured with parents Michael (left) and Mary along with partner Dhenise Bacalso after their victory in the 2017 Co. JAFC Final. 

John Tarrant

THE closely-knit Knocknagree GAA fraternity was stunned at the sudden death of Club Secretary Michael Dilworth during the past week.

Indeed, the Dilworth name has become synonymous with Knocknagree’s meteoric rise in football success over recent years, Michael promoting gaelic games at underage before assuming the position of adult club Secretary.

His last official duty was at Pairc Uí Chaoimh, five days before his passing, carrying out his administration tasks where Knocknagree overcame Duhallow neighbours Kanturk to land the Cork County Premier IFC title and earn Senior A status.

A native of Blarney, Michael’s level of interest in sport of all kinds might be described as devotional, a former hurler and footballer with Blarney club. In his early years, he became a founding member of Killowen Soccer club in 1977 and pursued the game as a player and team management.

Much of the credit for Knocknagree’s rapid upward spiral goes to a number of individuals including Michael Dilworth on nurturing the games at juvenile level. 

And it all came right for Knocknagree during 2018, crowned All Ireland Junior A Football champions under the captaincy of Michael’s son Matthew.

Subsequently Knocknagree added two further county titles at IFC and Premier IFC with a keen Dilworth involvement on and off the field.

In a professional capacity, Michael was a Irish teacher in Millstreet Community School for 35 years. 

Outside of academic subjects, Michael promoted participation in recreation and sport, taking an active interest in the management of a number of teams.

Down through the years, Michael figured in the All-Ireland Feile Dramaiochta, Scór and Panto activity with the Marian Players in Rathmore.

In a statement, Knocknagree GAA regretted the untimely passing of a competent administrator and great clubman.

“It is with deepest sadness we announce the passing of our secretary Michael Dilworth, a great friend to us all and a fantastic clubman, he served different roles within the club over the years and always did so in a respectful and diligent manner," said the statement.

“Mike held also held many positions in our Juvenile club, as a coach, as an officer, as a fundraiser with the Lotto Committee before taking up his roles with our Adult club, a true example of a dedicated clubman and gentleman and will be greatly missed. 

"We offer our deepest condolences to Mary, Matthew, Richard, Christine and all the Dilworth family."

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís.

More in this section

Liverpool v Arsenal - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - Anfield Cork players looking forward to the return of the Premier League this weekend
Noel Furlong and staff at the end of the game 9/8/2021 Cork minor hurling manager Noel Furlong has a proven track record of success
Kellie Harrington celebrates with her gold medal 8/8/2021 Olympic gold medal winner Kellie Harrington: 'This time I really, really feel the whole country is behind me'
#cork gaa
Blarney trainer Johnny Linehan will be chasing more classic success at Shelbourne Park

Blarney trainer Johnny Linehan will be chasing more classic success at Shelbourne Park

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

jerseywarslogosml
votetextheader

jerseysformpu
echolive

National Sport

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more