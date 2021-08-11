Knocknagree GAA community in shock at the sudden passing of their secretary Michael Dilworth

THE closely-knit Knocknagree GAA fraternity was stunned at the sudden death of Club Secretary Michael Dilworth during the past week.

Indeed, the Dilworth name has become synonymous with Knocknagree’s meteoric rise in football success over recent years, Michael promoting gaelic games at underage before assuming the position of adult club Secretary.

His last official duty was at Pairc Uí Chaoimh, five days before his passing, carrying out his administration tasks where Knocknagree overcame Duhallow neighbours Kanturk to land the Cork County Premier IFC title and earn Senior A status.

A native of Blarney, Michael’s level of interest in sport of all kinds might be described as devotional, a former hurler and footballer with Blarney club. In his early years, he became a founding member of Killowen Soccer club in 1977 and pursued the game as a player and team management.

Much of the credit for Knocknagree’s rapid upward spiral goes to a number of individuals including Michael Dilworth on nurturing the games at juvenile level.

And it all came right for Knocknagree during 2018, crowned All Ireland Junior A Football champions under the captaincy of Michael’s son Matthew.

Subsequently Knocknagree added two further county titles at IFC and Premier IFC with a keen Dilworth involvement on and off the field.

In a professional capacity, Michael was a Irish teacher in Millstreet Community School for 35 years.

Outside of academic subjects, Michael promoted participation in recreation and sport, taking an active interest in the management of a number of teams.

Down through the years, Michael figured in the All-Ireland Feile Dramaiochta, Scór and Panto activity with the Marian Players in Rathmore.

In a statement, Knocknagree GAA regretted the untimely passing of a competent administrator and great clubman.

“It is with deepest sadness we announce the passing of our secretary Michael Dilworth, a great friend to us all and a fantastic clubman, he served different roles within the club over the years and always did so in a respectful and diligent manner," said the statement.

“Mike held also held many positions in our Juvenile club, as a coach, as an officer, as a fundraiser with the Lotto Committee before taking up his roles with our Adult club, a true example of a dedicated clubman and gentleman and will be greatly missed.

"We offer our deepest condolences to Mary, Matthew, Richard, Christine and all the Dilworth family."

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís.