Marlboro Trust keep Lion's Den at bay to win in penalty shoot-out in Sports Gear Direct Shield

Marlboro Trust 2

The Lion’s Den 2

(Trust won 5-4 on penalties)

THE second oldest team in the league, Marlboro Trust took on one of the league’s newcomers, Lion’s Den to stay in contention at a wet Mayfield Community School last Friday night in this Sports Gear Direct Shield – Group B game.

After Kevin O’Sullivan opened the scoring in the 17th minute, the visitors got back on level terms before half-time after a dangerous cross from Sam Kelleher was deflected into his own net by Tom Frawley.

The second 45 belonged to the Den who courageously took the game to their opponents and went in front for the first time on the hour through Timmy O’Donovan.

The hosts needed a spectacular O’Sullivan solo goal in the last minute to take the tie to a shoot-out.

Terence McSweeney, Sam Kelleher and David Gaffney impressed for the visitors.

Doolan’s Cow 7

Healy O’Connor Solicitors 1

Holders Doolan’s ran out comfortable winners again with Jamie Murphy adding two to the six he already scored in his team’s last two group matches.

Further goals from Aaron Hennessy and James Cotter, (two each), and Liam Horgan completed the scoring. Emmanuel Adeleke scored Healy’s consolation.

Sports Gear Direct Shield – Group A

Suro Cabs 0

Satellite Taxis 3

Satellite eased to a third win courtesy of a 3-0 win over Suro Cars at Mayfield Park.

Damien O’Mahony, Shane Doody and man-of-the-match Alex McCarthy netted for the winners.

Gary McGill, Michael Donegan and Ger O’Brien were competitive throughout for a spirited home eleven.

Longboats 0

UCC Utd. 0

(UCC won 7-6 on pens.)

Longboats held former finalists UCC for ninety minutes only to agonizingly lose on sudden death in the subsequent shoot-out.

Home goalkeeper Eddie Walsh was outstanding between the posts in keeping out efforts from United’s best on the day, Gokhan Dumlupinar and Brian Hickey.

There was a welcome return after a three year absence for UCC striker Dominic McHale while history was made in the shoot-out for the visitor’s Peter Travers.

The current league secretary became the first while in office to score from the spot in a shoot-out when he converted the winner’s third.

Co. Council 8

SCS Crookstown Utd 1

A depleted Crookstown eleven were no match for a rampant Council who only went in at half-time level at 1-1 after the visitor’s Eoin Dromey cancelled out Mario Fosca’s 22nd minute penalty for Council.

However, it was all one way traffic in the second 45 as a series of injuries took their toll on United as goals from Robert Susek (3), Fosca (2) and one apiece from Jordan Hughes and Karol Pryzbylski sealed the points.

Sports Gear Direct Shield – Group C

VIP Barbers 1

Jason O’Neill Electrical 3

Jason O’Neill Electrical made it three wins out of three following their win over VIP Barbers.

After the water break Emmett Keoghan chipped the keeper for the first for JONE with Christian Quinlan scoring twice from inside the area.

Credit the hosts who dominated proceedings up to the 70th minute and were rewarded with a Ben Roberts’ goal.

JONE comfortably held out to go top with unbeaten District 11 in a fascinating group which now has three teams vying for the top two positions.

District 11 3

Telus International 0

When these teams last met in a league encounter back in early October 2020, District won 3-1 with Dean Mooney among the goals.

Mooney was again on the score sheet last Sunday afternoon at the G.A.C.A. Grounds along with Gary Mooney and Sean Rail in a third win on the trot.

Sports Gear Direct Shield – Group D

Jay Bazz 5

Finbarr Galvin’s Derrow Rovs. 2

Newcomers Jay Bazz remain in contention following a consecutive three goal winning margin at Mayfield Community School.

Centre-back Junior Kavanagh scored a hat-trick along with one from Brandon Downey and another coming from an own goal.

Ben Sherlock and Mark Lane replied with the two for the visitors.

Cameron Watson and Conor Kennedy caught the eye for the winners as did Daniel Hoban and Andrew Dale for Rovers.

The Weigh Inn 0

Martin Harvey Solicitors 1

Martin Harvey Solicitors remain in control of the group after a narrow one-nil win over a gallant Weigh Inn at The Regional Park.

Alan Nugent popped up with the winning goal and was among the pick of the visitor’s eleven along with Eoin Murphy and Darren O’Leary.

Mauricio Galicia and James Deasy shone the home side.

Brew Boys 2

OBS 3

OBS bounced back from their recent defeat to Jay Bazz to get back in contention at Castlelyons last Sunday morning.

Niall O’Brien set up Anthony O’Reilly for OBS’s first and O’Reilly turned provider for Kevin Sadik who put the visitors two up at the break.

After a Tomás McGrath penalty reduced the deficit early in the second-half, Sadik’s second of the day restored his team’s two goal lead and despite Michael Ahern making it 3-2 with five minutes remaining, OBS hung on for all three points.