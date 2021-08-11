Castleview come back twice to earn draw with Glen Celtic in Mossie Linnane Cup

Castleview 2

Glen Celtic 2

CASTLEVIEW had to come from behind twice before salvaging a point in their Mossie Linnane league cup clash with Glen Celtic at O’Sullivan Park.

In the end, it was a massive point for the View who had to play the second half with ten men following the sending off of Derek Kiely for a foul in the box shortly before the break.

Glen Celtic threatened from the off with William Corcoran accorded a half chance, but the Glen winger skews over.

Castleview’s Daniel O’Donoghue then forces Brendan Long to push out for a corner and from the ensuing set-piece; O’Donoghue looped his header narrowly over.

Evan Burke played a neat ball through for Stephen Barrett, but Glen’s Eoin O’Sullivan did enough to snuff out the threat near goal.

And after Ian Kent forced Ryan McCarthy to push out for a corner, a cross from Eoin O’Sullivan sees Ian Kent rise to head wide of the target from a good position.

But, on 20 minutes, the ice was broken when Daniel O’Brien sees his thumping effort arrow into the corner to hand Glen the lead.

The View responded immediately with Stewart Murphy unlucky to see his rasping effort flash agonisingly past the upright.

An accurate cross then from Eoin O’Sullivan picks out Patrick Long, but the midfielder headed over the target.

Rico O’Driscoll did well to get buy two opponents on the left hand side before playing it inside to John Corcoran who made Ryan McCarthy work when he collected at the second time of asking from his low fizzing effort.

Castleview's Daniel O'Donoghue looks in control as Glen Celtic's Adam Cambridge closes in.

A chance fell for Castleview next when after Dan Kelleher sliced his clearance, Evan Burke snatches on to the loose ball, but the advancing Brendan Long just got a touch to deny the striker at the expense of a corner.

At the other end, Ian Kent sets John Corcoran up to slam a crisp effort which forced Ryan McCarthy to block with his legs.

Evan Burke weaved his way inside his marker, but his final effort on goal lacked conviction as Brendan Long gathered comfortably.

With just minutes to the break, the View were down to ten men after Derek Kiely was sent off as the last man following a foul on John Corcoran.

From the spot, John Corcoran’s effort was well saved by Ryan McCarthy when he pushed out for a corner.

Castleview now had a big challenge in their hands and Ryan McCarthy had to be alert to deal with a William Corcoran low effort before Rico O’Driscoll slips inside to drill wide.

But, when Castleview won a corner on the right, a clearance comes for Ryan Cronin who sends a cracking effort deep into the Glen Celtic net 1-1 on 57 minutes.

From the kick-off, Glen had a great chance, but Rico O’Driscoll dragged his effort wide of the target.

Glen were back in the driving seat though and found themselves in front again after John Corcoran drilled home from the spot after he was upended in the box on 65 minutes.

The visitors were unlucky not to have found themselves further in front when William Corcoran knocked it back for John Corcoran who sees his powerful effort whistle narrowly past the upright.

Then, what a chance fell for Ian Kent when he collected from Dale Dalton, but the striker somehow skewed wide of a gaping target.

The Glen Celtic side that had a 2-2 draw with Castleview in their Mossie Linnane league cup clash at O'Sullivan Park.

The View continued to show a lot of resilience against the odds and were awarded a penalty after Kelvin Greaney was fouled inside the box.

And it was Daniel O’Donoghue who entrusted himself to take the responsibility and he made no mistake with a neat finish to the corner. – 2-2 on 77 minutes.

Castleview's captain Daniel O'Donoghue (left) with Glen Celtic's John Corcoran accompanied by referee Ricky Crean.

With the clock ticking down now, the View knew they had to defend for all their might as Glen Celtic pressed to exploit their numerical advantage and from a cross, Michael Kiely did well to foil Ian Kent near goal.

What a chance fell for Glen when Adam Cambridge played in William Corcoran, but with Ryan McCarthy advancing, the Glen winger failed to dink over the View’s custodian and a great chance went.

The visitors continued to press, but Castleview held on for what was a precious point under the circumstances.

Castleview: Ryan McCarthy, Ryan Cronin, Dylan McCarthy, Derek Kiely, Sean O’Mahony, Eoin O’Connell, Stephen Barrett, Thomas Fitzgerald, Evan Burke, Daniel O’Donoghue, Steward Murphy.

Subs: Michael Kiely for Eoin O’Donnell (half-time), Kelvin Greaney for 69), Dylan Cambridge for Stephen Barrett (73).

Glen Celtic: Brendan Long, Eoin O’Sullivan, Daniel O’Brien, Dan Kelleher, Adam Cambridge, Rico O’Driscoll, Patrick Long, Ian Kent, John Coughlan, William Corcoran, Ivan Skillington.

Subs: Dale Dalton for Rico O’Driscoll (66), Dean Mulryan for Eoin O’Sullivan (78).

Referee: Ricky Crean.