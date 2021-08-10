Cork name unchanged side for Munster minor football final against Limerick

CORK are unchanged from their exciting 1-15 to 1-14 semi-final win over Kerry for Wednesday evening’s Munster minor football showdown with Limerick in Thurles at 7.30pm.

It means Ross Corkery (Nemo Rangers) remains sidelined from the injury he sustained in the big win over Waterford in round 1.

Joint-captain Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket) and Niall Kelly (Newcestown) are the leading scorers with 0-13 each, Kelly landing a dozen from play. Castlehaven’s Jamie O’Driscoll has scored 3-1.

Cork registered 12 wides that evening, having been seven points up at the second water break with the wind at their backs, too.

“We need a few improvements, like in front of goal and cutting out unforced errors. There are two areas that we have worked hard on,” said manager Michael O’Brien.

“We’re looking forward to the game and hoping for an even better performance.

“We want to keep standards high and the key thing for us to continue to show an improvement.”

Bringing the youngsters’ feet back to terra firma was another element of their preparation following their fantastic win over the neighbours.

“It was important to understand it was just a semi-final and that a bigger performance is needed against Limerick.

“They were involved in two close, competitive games and we know we have a big challenge in front of us. They are well organised and are coached well, also.”

Limerick saw off the challenges of Tipperary and Clare to end a 23-year wait for a Munster final appearance.

They defeated Tipp by 2-9 to 1-7 at the Gaelic Grounds, having been 1-6 to 1-3 in front at the interval.

Marc Nolan and Ruairi Cronin scored the goals with outstanding midfielder and captain Darragh Murray kicking 0-4, three from frees.

Conail O’Duinn landed three points, one from a free, and the other midfielder Jack Somers contributed 0-2.

Murray was conspicuous against Clare at Cusack Park in Ennis, as well, scoring 1-4 in a 3-11 to 0-12 triumph.

His goal came from a penalty and Murray also kicked two frees and a ’45 as Ronan Quirke and Emmet Rigter claimed the other goals.

The key to Limerick’s win was a second-quarter blitz of 1-7, including Murray’s penalty after 22 minutes, to lead by 1-8 to 0-5 at half-time.

They, then, pounced for their second and third goals either side of the second water-break to remain on course for the final.

It’s a busy time for Cronin in particular as he was recently involved with Ireland U18s in basketball in Slovakia.

This is Limerick’s first final since 1998, when they lost to Kerry by 2-11 to 0-8.

Their lone title came way back in 1956 with a 1-7 to 1-5 win over Kerry at the old Athletic Grounds in Cork, now Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Limerick led by 1-4 to 0-1 at half-time and could afford the luxury of a missed penalty en route to a rare success.

In the senior final that day Cork conceded a late goal in a 0-8 to 2-2 draw with Kerry after chalking up 26 wides.

The most recent Cork-Limerick encounter took place in the 2016 semi-final with Cork winning easily by 1-19 to 0-6.

Cork’s last appearance in a final was in 2019, losing to Kerry by a goal but winning the All-Ireland via the back-door.

Cork have won 29 titles, the most recent coming in 2010, when Brian Hurley starred in a 1-8 to 1-7 win over Kerry, who lead the way on 50 with Tipperary on seven and Clare three.

The prize for the winners is an All-Ireland semi-final against the Ulster champions, either Tyrone or Donegal, on Saturday week.

Meanwhile, the 2020 county premier senior football championship final between Nemo Rangers and Castlehaven has been confirmed for Sunday, August 29, at Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 3pm.

CORK: M O’Connell (St Michael’s); D Twomey (Ballinascarthy), S O’Connell (Kilshannig), P O’Grady (Kilavullen); S Copps (Mallow), C Twomey (Carbery Rangers), D O’Brien (Glanworth); M McSweeney (Knocknagree), R O’Shaughnessy (St Michael’s), joint-captain; J O’Neill (Castlehaven), N Kelly (Newcestown), C Gillespie (Aghabullogue); O Corcorcan (St Mary’s), J O’Driscoll (Castlehaven), H O’Connor (Newmarket), joint-captain.

Subs: D Walsh (Douglas), F Crowley (St Finbarr’s), C Cusack (Nemo Rangers), A Kelleher (St Colum’s), D Crowley (Urhan), J Cunningham (Douglas), L O’Herlihy (St Michael’s), N Daly (Ilen Rovers), B Hayes (Nemo Rangers).